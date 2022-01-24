ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Register-Guard

The Planner: Eugene, Springfield school boards to all meet this week

By Jordyn Brown, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465RH5_0du4QpOc00

Three local school boards are scheduled to meet in the coming week. Eugene School Board is scheduled for three different types of meetings, including a work session/board retreat and budget committee meeting. Bethel and Springfield school boards are both scheduled to meet Monday.

Eugene School Board

Details: Budget committee meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, subcommittee meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday and board work session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They will meet virtually. The public can tune into the live broadcast of Wednesday's meeting on the district's website or on radio station KRVM-AM (1280).

Item of note: The board will meet with the budget committee and district staff to go over the district's financials and prepare to go over the budget for future meetings.

Bethel School Board

Details: Regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in person at the district office, 4640 Barger Drive. It also will be streamed via Zoom, and details on how to watch will be posted on the district's website by noon Monday.

People can sign up to give public comment at the meeting in person or virtually or they can send written comment ahead of the meeting to publiccomment@bethel.k12.or.us. To sign up to give live public comment via Zoom, people need to complete a form on the district site by noon the day of the board meeting.

Item of note: The board will interview candidates for the three open budget committee seats. The board packet also includes a resolution to appoint on Monday. Each of the seats have three-year terms.

Members also will hear updates about the Bethel Health Center Vaccine Clinic from Director Brooke Cottle, and the 2020-21 graduation rates from Director of Secondary Teaching and Learning Kee Zublin, Kalapuya High School Principal Stefan Aumack, and Willamette High School Principal Dan Hedberg.

Springfield School Board

Details: Work session at 5 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in person at the district office, 640 A St. It also will be streamed at vimeo.com/SpringfieldPS

Items of note: The board will hear from Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Taylor Madden on a topic of "A Culture of Belonging: Resisting othering, honoring Taylor Madden dignity and promoting equity." It will also have a workshop with the Oregon School Boards Association about Policy BDDH, which addresses public participation at school board meetings.

Contact reporter Jordyn Brown at jbrown@registerguard.com or 541-246-4264, and follow her on Twitter @thejordynbrown and Instagram @registerguard. Support local journalism, subscribe to The Register-Guard.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire from Supreme Court, paving way for Biden's first appointment

Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire from the Supreme Court at the end of this term, paving the way for President Biden to fulfill a campaign promise: to appoint the first Black woman to the high court. CBS News’ chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford looks back at Justice Breyer's time on the bench and the potential nominees who could replace him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Russia keeps door open after U.S. rejects key security demands

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns but kept the door open for further dialogue in their standoff over Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow, which has massed tens of thousands of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Journalism#Education#Eugene School Board#Krvm Am#Bethel School Board#Zoom#Kalapuya High School#Willamette High School#Springfield School Board
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Oath Keepers leader ordered jailed until trial on January 6 charges

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right militia group known as the Oath Keepers, will be jailed pending trial in Washington, D.C., a Texas magistrate judge ruled Wednesday. Rhodes is charged with multiple crimes stemming from his alleged planning and participation in the January 6 attack of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

North Korea conducts potential 6th missile test in a month

North Korea appeared to fire two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Thursday, according to South Korea's military, in what would be the nation's sixth missile test this month. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of two potential ballistic missiles around 8 a.m....
POLITICS
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

827
Followers
696
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy