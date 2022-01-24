The Planner: Eugene, Springfield school boards to all meet this week

Three local school boards are scheduled to meet in the coming week. Eugene School Board is scheduled for three different types of meetings, including a work session/board retreat and budget committee meeting. Bethel and Springfield school boards are both scheduled to meet Monday.

Eugene School Board

Details: Budget committee meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, subcommittee meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday and board work session at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They will meet virtually. The public can tune into the live broadcast of Wednesday's meeting on the district's website or on radio station KRVM-AM (1280).

Item of note: The board will meet with the budget committee and district staff to go over the district's financials and prepare to go over the budget for future meetings.

Bethel School Board

Details: Regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in person at the district office, 4640 Barger Drive. It also will be streamed via Zoom, and details on how to watch will be posted on the district's website by noon Monday.

People can sign up to give public comment at the meeting in person or virtually or they can send written comment ahead of the meeting to publiccomment@bethel.k12.or.us. To sign up to give live public comment via Zoom, people need to complete a form on the district site by noon the day of the board meeting.

Item of note: The board will interview candidates for the three open budget committee seats. The board packet also includes a resolution to appoint on Monday. Each of the seats have three-year terms.

Members also will hear updates about the Bethel Health Center Vaccine Clinic from Director Brooke Cottle, and the 2020-21 graduation rates from Director of Secondary Teaching and Learning Kee Zublin, Kalapuya High School Principal Stefan Aumack, and Willamette High School Principal Dan Hedberg.

Springfield School Board

Details: Work session at 5 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be held in person at the district office, 640 A St. It also will be streamed at vimeo.com/SpringfieldPS

Items of note: The board will hear from Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Taylor Madden on a topic of "A Culture of Belonging: Resisting othering, honoring Taylor Madden dignity and promoting equity." It will also have a workshop with the Oregon School Boards Association about Policy BDDH, which addresses public participation at school board meetings.

