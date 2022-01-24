Anthony Petrovich, 94, passed away peacefully at home in Point Pleasant surrounded by his loving wife and family. Tony was born in Hoboken in 1927. Tony and Thea (Piccolroazzi) were married in 1964 and enjoyed a long and loving marriage of 58 Years. He joined the Merchant Marine in 1944 and served for 57 years.

As a Merchant Mariner he served bringing munitions and supplies to the frontlines during World War II, Korea and Vietnam Wars. His greatest love was of family, especially his grandchildren. He had a zest for life, a lighthearted sense of humor and an indomitable spirit. He thrived on entertaining and socializing with family and friends. He loved making a toast: “Happy Days”! He enjoyed being on the water; a pastime his family enjoys as well.

He was an active member of the US Merchant Marine, Old Guard of Point Pleasant, Coast Guard Auxiliary, American Legion and The Hungarian Cultural Club.

He is survived by his loving wife Thea, son Gregory (Sharon) of Morganville, Daughter Erika (Richard) of Summit and four grandchildren Maia, Sam and Andrew Sirabian, Sean Petrovich. He is predeceased by his brother Andrew and sister Ann and survived by two sisters Patricia Allen and Barbara Jordan.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St. Martha, 3800 Herbertsville Rd. Point Pleasant on Friday January 28th at 11am.

If desired a donation to the following would be appreciated; A Living Tribute alivingtribute.org