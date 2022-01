When an article in Interview magazine dropped featuring photos of Kanye West and actress Julia Fox on Thursday, Jan. 6, a collective gasp was heard all over social media. The pair were first spotted together on a date in Miami on Jan. 1, after reportedly meeting at his New Year’s Eve party. The first date quickly turned into a second when they flew out to New York City to go watch Jeremy O. Harris’ Tony-nominated Slave Play on Broadway, followed by dinner at Italian restaurant Carbone. A magazine feature after date No. 2, is unusual, but so is everything else West is involved in. The Uncut Gems actress opened up to Interview about their budding romance saying they had “an instant connection” when they met at the party.

