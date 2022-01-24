ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Brookings Health Encourages Self-Testing for COVID-19

brookingsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the current rise in COVID-19 cases spread by the omicron variant, Brookings Health System encourages community members who have started experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone confirmed to have COVID-19 to use an at-home, self-test for diagnosis. “We’re at a point in the pandemic...

www.brookingsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Concord News Journal

Healthy patients are getting infected with Covid-19 in hospitals because infected healthcare workers are sick on the job, experts say

The number of new Covid-19 cases is not going to go down anytime soon as many health experts believe that the country will reach the peak of the Omicron wave next month. While some states are seeing slowing trend in new cases, hospitals and businesses are having hard times to stay operational because of staffing shortages.
HEALTH SERVICES
KRDO News Channel 13

Medicare won’t reimburse your rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite senior citizens and people with disabilities being especially at-risk for contracting COVID-19, those who have Medicare for health insurance cannot get reimbursed for buying over-the-counter COVID-19 tests. The Biden Administration recently announced that starting this month, people with private health insurance coverage or who are covered by a group The post Medicare won’t reimburse your rapid at-home COVID-19 tests appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WNCT

NC treasurer’s report critical of how hospitals bill poor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina nonprofit hospitals too often are billing poor people for medical care when they should write the expenses off as a result of their tax-exempt status, according to a report released Wednesday by the state treasurer’s office. The report, developed by the State Health Plan and the National Academy of State […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brookings, SD
Government
City
Brookings, SD
Brookings, SD
Health
tompkinsweekly.com

COVID-19 Update: Self-Test Distribution

**This is an official release from the Tompkins County Health Department. Tompkins Weekly did not write this article.**. The Tompkins County Health Department is sharing an update on COVID-19 self-tests being distributed throughout the community and reiterating guidance on when and how to take a self-test. Another 4,600 self-test kits...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Consultation on plan to reshape adult social care launched

A major overhaul of adult social care has been announced by Health Minister Robin Swann.The plan has been produced amid a projected massive growth in the need for social care, with the number of people aged 85 and over in Northern Ireland expected to grow by more than 100% over the next two decades.Mr Swann has also commissioned a review of charging arrangements, which includes the option of introducing a cap on costs faced by individuals and families for social care.The 48 reform proposals will be the subject of a 16-week public consultation.Recommendations include stronger powers to regulate and inspect...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Influenza#Tylenol#Brookings Health System#Emergency Department
KRGV

Hidalgo County residents urged to self-report results of at home COVID-19 tests

Hidalgo County's health authority says taking at-home COVID-19 tests aren’t reporting their results, and he’s worried. "The biggest negative impact in the county is that people are not reporting,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. “If people reported positives and negatives, that would be a negligible effect. However, on the positive impact of it, it allows people to understand how to quarantine, when to quarantine, and how to seek treatment."
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Experts Issue Warning To Parents About At-Home Rapid COVID Tests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At-home COVID tests have become part of daily life for many people because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, doctors are urging parents to keep something in mind when it comes to their children. A doctor with UPMC said it’s safe to use at-home rapid tests on your kids when testing for COVID. What he said isn’t safe is your child ingesting the liquid contained in the test. At-home rapid COVID tests come in handy, but they can also cause unnecessary stress if your child ingests the liquid in the test when you’re not looking. Dr. Tony Pizon,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Declining In Pennsylvania But Health Officials Urge Caution

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania are declining, but health officials are warning it’s too early to let down our guard. The state averaged 15,294 new cases a day from Jan. 17-23, down about 10,000 from last week. The number of people hospitalized also dropped by 12.8%. “Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said in a news release. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate,” Klinepeter said. The Allegheny County Health Department reported 11,821 infections from Jan. 16-22, and 72 people also died during that time. A little over 75% of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Turnto10.com

Reporting results of COVID-19 self test in Rhode Island is voluntary

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, many Americans are opting for at-home testing. Eric Spano of Warwick and Alyssa Soares of East Providence are two Rhode Island residents doing just that. They've gotten themselves tested countless times throughout the health crisis, recently using an at-home test to find out they were positive with COVID.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
dakotanewsnow.com

14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases decline

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported another jump in COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, thought active cases declined for the second straight day. The South Dakota Department of Health reported 1,508 new coronavirus cases, though they were outpaced by new recoveries as active infections fell by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Dept. Of Health Launches Campaign To Encourage Children’s COVID-19 Vaccinations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday launched a campaign to encourage parents to get their eligible kids vaccinated against COVID-19. The ‘Real Kids’ campaign features children aged 5-11 why they got vaccinated in a series of television, radio and social media ads. The department said interviews with the children were conducted over the past few weeks at vaccination clinics in Baltimore City and Howard County and at a private pediatrics practice in Columbia. Kids in the campaign described why they wanted to get the vaccine, which included getting to see loved ones and getting back into sports. Seven-year-old Roslyn from...
BALTIMORE, MD
newscenter1.tv

Tribes to assume control of all tribal healthcare in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Beginning February 26, healthcare for tribal citizens living in Pennington Country will be 100% controlled by tribal nations. According to a release from the Oyate Health Center, the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe have formally authorized the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board as the Indian Health Service will officially step aside.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy