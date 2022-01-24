The Evolving CDBC and Crypto Regulatory Landscape in China, Russia and the US

BABA stock has been off to a strong start with robust year-to-date gains thanks to the PBOC's recent step-up in monetary easing to ensure restoration of economic stability. 2022 seems to have marked a new strong start for the Alibaba stock (NYSE: BABA). BABA is up more than 10% this year, while the broader market continues to reel from mounting macro headwinds ranging from the latest omicron variant outbreak to anticipation for an aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve to counter runaway inflation. The stock has also benefitted from China’s easing monetary policy, which comes as a stark divergence with other major global economies like the U.S., which is currently in process of withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus in favour of tighter monetary policy.

