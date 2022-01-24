ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

The Evolving CDBC and Crypto Regulatory Landscape in China, Russia and the US

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Federal Reserve released its long-awaited working paper on the benefits and risks of creating a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) last week. In it, it was clear that the Fed didn’t want to take a position on this issue and doesn’t intend to proceed with the issuance of a...

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

“Death Star” response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation’s economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#The Federal Reserve#Cbdc#Fed#Congress#Cryptocurrencies
KXL

Would a fight between US, Russia and Ukraine end with China being the winner?

If Russia does invade Ukraine, which seems likely now by most accounts, it’s hard to see how China’s President Xi Jinping doesn’t win. He backs Russia, the U.S. backs NATO and Ukraine. His counterpoint in the U.S., Joe Biden, lacks a clear strategy to ensure that the transatlantic community emerges from the latest standoff with Moscow in a stronger position with China in the ring of global geopolitics. For more information, Lars speaks with Lt. Col. Jim Carafano, who is an expert in national security and foreign policy challenges with the Heritage Foundation.
FOREIGN POLICY
pymnts

Boris Johnson, US Discuss Banning Russia from SWIFT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering banning Russia from the SWIFT global payments system, and is in discussions with the U.S. about the matter, Reuters reported Tuesday (Jan. 25). “There is no doubt that that would be a very potent weapon,” Johnson said, after being asked about the idea....
FOREIGN POLICY
atlantanews.net

The key area where China must now pair up with Russia to defy the US

As the Ukraine crisis deepens, it has been widely reported that the Biden administration is considering technology sanctions on Russia - specifically with regard to semiconductor chips. By weaponising its position in the semiconductor value chain, the US would essentially be repeating the action it took against Chinese telecommunications firm...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
China
Axios

The rise of China's secondary sanctions

In its dispute with Lithuania, Beijing has debuted a form of economic pressure analogous to America's powerful secondary sanctions. Why it matters: The approach challenges the idea that decoupling from China's market can free a company, or a country, from Beijing's coercion. What's happening: Beijing is pressuring multinational companies with...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China, Russia block US push for UN sanctions on N.Koreans: diplomats

China and Russia on Thursday blocked a US push to impose United Nations sanctions on five North Koreans in response to recent missile launches by Pyongyang, diplomats told AFP. China's block came before a new closed-door Security Council meeting on North Korea, also requested by Washington, and was followed by Russia's decision to similarly oppose the American proposal. Along with Beijing, Moscow has long held a line against increasing pressure on North Korea, even asking for relief from international sanctions for humanitarian reasons. Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the 15-member Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.
FOREIGN POLICY
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba Stock: Does China's Monetary Easing Offset The Regulatory Risks?

BABA stock has been off to a strong start with robust year-to-date gains thanks to the PBOC's recent step-up in monetary easing to ensure restoration of economic stability. 2022 seems to have marked a new strong start for the Alibaba stock (NYSE: BABA). BABA is up more than 10% this year, while the broader market continues to reel from mounting macro headwinds ranging from the latest omicron variant outbreak to anticipation for an aggressive tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve to counter runaway inflation. The stock has also benefitted from China’s easing monetary policy, which comes as a stark divergence with other major global economies like the U.S., which is currently in process of withdrawing pandemic-era stimulus in favour of tighter monetary policy.
BUSINESS
Fox News

Why China is closely watching Biden's handling of Russia-Ukraine tension - and what it could mean for the US

America's rivals and enemies are watching Presidents Biden's and Putin's moves in the Ukraine-Russia conflict very carefully, and a Russian invasion could leave to further aggressive actions that threaten the American homeland, former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien warned Friday on Fox News. Biden was roundly criticized for his "minor...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
joemoody

America May Launch a Crypto Coin

Flag and eagle by PublicDomainPictures and Bitcoins by Tamim Tarin. The central bank of America is pondering whether to launch its own digital coin, and they want your feedback.The American government is asking for opinions to shape the future of currency.
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy