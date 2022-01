COVID-19 has done damage to everyone worldwide. The NBA is not different. We have seen countless players’ performances suffer after returning from it. Think of guys like Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown last year, who struggled to find a groove. Several other players have clearly had some drawbacks as well. Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is just one of the latest to be added to the list. In a loss against the Atlanta Hawks, Oubre was 1/9 from deep. In his defense though, the team only cashed in on four of them out of 36 attempts. It was just one of those nights unfortunately.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO