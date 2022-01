CHICAGO — The Illinois attorney general is warning people to be cautious before they visit a pop-up COVID-19 testing site. Testing pop-ups have generated controversy in recent weeks. Many people have turned to them for tests since there are few other options, but Chicagoans have reported a litany of issues with them: Results that never come in. Workers not wearing masks or gloves. Workers telling people with insurance to put down that they don’t have it. Lines that stretch down the block. Facilities that are dirty and so crammed full of people social distancing is impossible. Some facilities trying to charge for tests that should be free.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO