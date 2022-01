The Chinese Culture Center (CCC) proudly presents Interior Garden, a solo exhibition of new, large-scale ceramic installation works by Bay Area artist Cathy Lu. From the hands of creation myth goddess Nüwa to the teary eyes of Ruth Asawa, Interior Garden is a contemplative space that reconciles the dreams and the dystopias of so many immigrants and people of color in the U.S. Referencing two garden creation myths, Immortal Peach Garden and Garden of Eden, Lu transforms CCC’s gallery space into an indoor sculpture garden as the starting point for contemplating questions of belonging and exclusion in pursuit of the American dream. Interior Garden is the seventh iteration of CCC’s decade-long XianRui (Fresh & Sharp) series supporting artists of Chinese descent at critical junctures in their careers with solo exhibitions of new commissioned work.

