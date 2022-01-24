State Roundup: Strain on Maryland abortion services predicted should Roe end; delegate seeks more inclusive history education

Most Montgomery County residents know the county’s voter registration records show that the Democratic Party dominates the registration, with 61% of the electorate. Less known, however, is that the second largest registration is for those who are ‘unaffiliated’ in their registration, numbering 22% of those registered. These 151,000 people have little choice when it comes to electing the next country executive and members of the County Council. The Republican Party claims only 14.7% of the total, slightly less than 100,000 voters, a number that has continued to fall.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO