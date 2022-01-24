ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

State Roundup: Strain on Maryland abortion services predicted should Roe end; delegate seeks more inclusive history education

By About
Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TUSSLE BETWEEN WATERMEN AND ENVIRONMENTALISTS CONTINUES: It’s hard to come together over oysters in Maryland. Two years ago, seeking to get past seemingly endless conflicts between environmentalists and watermen, Maryland lawmakers ordered fisheries managers to try a more consensus-based approach to managing the state’s oyster population. Tim Wheeler of the Bay...

marylandreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: 28,000 fewer public school students; a good shot at ghost gun ban; new monthly high for Covid deaths

PUBLIC SCHOOLS DOWN ABOUT 28,000 STUDENTS: Attendance has dropped by an estimated 28,000 students at Maryland’s public schools this year as system leaders continue to grapple with enrollment losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lillian Reed/The Baltimore Sun. RALLY AGAINST GHOST GUNS, FOR COMPLETE BAN: State Sen. Susan Lee...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Despite rising tides, flood buyouts rare in Maryland; make ghost guns illegal, advocates urge

FLOOD BUYOUTS RARE FOR RELUCTANT MARYLANDERS: Federal data show that buyouts remain a rare response to floods in Maryland. In the past decade, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has reported fewer than 20 buyouts in the state. At the same time, the risk to people and buildings is rising because of climate change. The latest flood to hit the region set record high-water marks in late October and inundated hundreds of homes in some areas. But it was not the result of any major storm — merely a confluence of rain, winds and tides in Chesapeake Bay waters that are rising a couple of inches each decade. Scott Dance/The Baltimore Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

A COVID-Free Round-Trip in Maryland: Top Three COVID-Free Pastimes

As the Covid-19 cases in Maryland are still rising, we still have to accustom to new ways of life. Working remotely from home and carrying other everyday tasks from the comfort of our couch are alternative ways to function Covid-free and help lower the number of Covid-positive cases. Luckily, we can pay our bills through mobile banking, order groceries or fast food online, and talk to loved ones via video calls through our smartphones.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Mcdaniel, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Maryland Reporter

NASA wants to sell 105 acres of woods it owns in Greenbelt; environmentalists, Cardin, Hoyer opposed ; next-door U.S. wildlife refuge says it can’t afford to buy

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration has used its orbiting satellites to help scientists understand the value of forests in fighting climate change. Closer to home, though, the space agency is moving to sell a woodland it owns in Maryland, putting the trees there at risk of being bulldozed by a developer.
GREENBELT, MD
Maryland Reporter

Closed primaries leave no meaningful right to vote in Montgomery County

Most Montgomery County residents know the county’s voter registration records show that the Democratic Party dominates the registration, with 61% of the electorate. Less known, however, is that the second largest registration is for those who are ‘unaffiliated’ in their registration, numbering 22% of those registered. These 151,000 people have little choice when it comes to electing the next country executive and members of the County Council. The Republican Party claims only 14.7% of the total, slightly less than 100,000 voters, a number that has continued to fall.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hearing on legislative map proposals; Hogan boosts grants for child-care providers

ANALYSIS: LEGISLATIVE MAP SHAKES THINGS UP: At first glance, the legislative redistricting proposal expected to advance in the General Assembly looks little changed from the current boundaries — but there are still notable shake-ups that will likely affect the 2022 elections. That map — and one created by a commission appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan — are up for a public hearing and possible committee vote at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Bennett Leckrone/Maryland Matters.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Mosby speaks out on indictment; state could face worker shortage; Hrabowski on 30 years of transforming UMBC

ON MOSBY INDICTMENT: DIVIDED VIEWS AND CRICKETS: Baltimore residents and other leaders were divided in their reactions to Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby being indicted Thursday by federal prosecutors: Are the charges justified because Mosby’s an elected official who should be held to the highest ethical standards? Or is the four-count indictment politically motivated, targeting her because she’s a progressive prosecutor who’s shaken up the status quo? Alex Mann and Christina Tcacik/The Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

Opinion: Vaccine passports are behind the curve in this pandemic

Leave it to the Montgomery County Council and County Executive to be behind the curve!. Currently pending before the council is a proposal to mandate a Vaccine Passport for gaining entrance and service in designated business across the county. Bethesda Beat tells us that this policy will single out restaurants, movie theaters, entertainment venues and other similar establishments, some of the hardest hit businesses in the original shut down. Now the county wants to impose further impediments to their businesses.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Baltimore States Attorney Mosby indicted on perjury charges; millions for Moore, Franchot, Perez in race for gov

BALTIMORE STATE’S ATTORNEY MOSBY INDICTED ON FEDERAL CHARGES: A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby on charges of perjury and making false statements with a series of financial transactions that helped her buy two Florida vacation homes. Mosby is charged with falsely claiming to suffer financial hardship from the coronavirus to obtain an early withdrawal from her retirement savings to purchase the homes. Justin Fenton, Tim Prudente and Lorraine Mirabella/Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore City Council#Abortion Rights#The Bay Journal Maryland#American#The Baltimore Sun#District Court
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Legislative leaders give tepid reception to Hogan tax cuts; Purple Line late and costly; former Atty Gen Stephen Sachs, mentor to many, dies at 87

ASSEMBLY LEADERS COOL ON HOGAN TAX PROPOSALS: As the state General Assembly got underway, Maryland’s legislative leaders offered tepid support Wednesday for some of the tax cuts Gov. Larry Hogan proposed. The tax proposal that received the warmest reception would continue Maryland’s biggest-in-the-nation cash payment to the working poor, which expires in two years. Ovetta Wiggins and Erin Cox/The Washington Post.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Md. Labor secretary implores lawmakers to hold off on unemployment tax changes during ‘tenuous economic time’

With short-term solvency and an ongoing pandemic in play, the head of Maryland’s Department of Labor recommended lawmakers not make any tax policy changes to the state’s unemployment insurance system for at least another year. Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson went before the state Joint Unemployment Insurance Oversight Committee...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: With 2022 session on the horizon, Dems begin push for its new General Assembly map

DEMS ON PANEL PUSH THROUGH NEW STATE LEGISLATIVE MAP: After making a few tweaks, state lawmakers are pushing forward a new map of districts for the 188 members of the Maryland General Assembly. On a party-line vote Friday, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed, a panel of lawmakers approved a map that shifts seats out of Baltimore City and into growing exurbs, while also creating a new district in northwest Baltimore County with hopes of electing a nonwhite lawmaker. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan, Raskin on the Capitol riot; Child care centers, renters face pressure with temporary pandemic relief

MD LEADERS TAKE SPOTLIGHT ON INSURRECTION ANNIVERSARY: The first anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was marked Thursday as much of the previous year has, with Maryland Congressman Jamie B. Raskin in the national spotlight and a whirlwind national interview tour. Josh Kurtz/Maryland Matters. Also taking a national...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Sen. Hough, others on Capitol Hill, reflect on Jan. 6 insurrection; lawmakers slam Health Dept. over spoiled vaccines

THOSE ON CAPITOL HILL REFLECT ON JAN. 6, 2021: One year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, state Sen. Michael Hough said he’s afraid it could happen again. It’s not so much at his day-to-day work on Capitol Hill as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney (R-West Virginia) that concerns Hough. Instead, it’s how similar events could further hinder the sanctity of the country’s elections. Hough is among the elected officials representing Frederick County who were on Capitol Hill that day. He, like his federal counterparts, fears for the future of American democracy. Jack Hogan and Ryan Marshall/The Frederick News-Post.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

Columbia, MD
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

 http://marylandreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy