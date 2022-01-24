ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tego Cyber - A Name to Watch in Cybersecurity

By Ernest Dela Aglanu
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cyberattacks are one of the main culprits that can cripple businesses. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime damages cost the world $6 trillion in 2021 — up from $3 trillion in 2015. Companies and individuals are constantly under attack and are vulnerable to cyberattacks. In 2017, for example, The WannaCry ransomware attack affected more than 300,000 computers in 150 countries, causing billions of dollars in damages.

The growing volume and complexity of cyberattacks arguably demand a robust cybersecurity strategy to protect companies against these malicious attacks, creating a surge in demand for the services of companies like Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB), Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) and Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET).

Tego is a cyber-threat intelligence company that focuses on filling the gaps in the cyber world, providing services that aim to enable its clients to work without worry or hesitation, in turn providing additional return-on-investment of existing cybersecurity tools.

The company delivers the Tego Threat Intelligence Platform (TTIP) platform and other automated software solutions that help businesses deploy the proper resolution to an identified threat before they are compromised. Read more at tegocyber.com/about-tego.

Tego Cyber is at the forefront of the growing cyber-threat intelligence market, a vast ocean with very few public companies to compete.

1. The cybersecurity market is only growing

Research by Argus Research indicated that the overall cybersecurity market is currently valued at $156 billion and is expected to grow at an 11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2025 when it will be expected to hit $241 billion.

MarketsandMarkets also notes that the cybersecurity threat intelligence business is estimated to be valued at about $10.9 billion and is growing at an expected CAGR of 8.2% through 2025 when it will be expected to hit $16.1 billion.

The rapidly changing threat landscape, including an upsurge in phishing, ransomware, malware, vishing, browser-based attacks, distributed denial of service (DDoS), whaling, and spear phishing, are fueling the growth of cybersecurity threat intelligence. Read more at argusresearch.com.

2. Tego’s software-as-a-service platform is ready to generate revenue

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber, commented, “We are gaining significant attention within the market following the successful launch of the first version of our threat intelligence app, Tego Guardian. To further accelerate our growth, we recently brought on Brent Watkins, a well-known and respected veteran within the cybersecurity space, to head our business development activities. We believe with Brent on-board combined with the marketing strategies we have in place, we are well positioned to capitalize on the growing cybersecurity market.”

Tego integrates with the Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) platform. The company reports that it needs to win only a small number of Splunk’s existing clients to be profitable and growing, yet anticipates winning a significant portion of their customers based on execution and effectiveness.

Tego believes that the ease of integration and low price point relative to its peers will help it rapidly build its customer base.

The company’s ability to provide cybersecurity data enrichment represents a potential value-add over other marketed products. The Tego Guardian app automates this process, saving time and money.

3. Tego is looking to provide added value for organizations

Tego’s TTIP can integrate into other platforms, which is expected to give it staying power and adaptability. The platform takes in vetted and curated threat data, and after using a proprietary process, it compiles, analyzes, and enriches the data to turn it into threat intelligence with information that is meant to be timely, informative, and relevant.

The TTIP aims to also provide additional context, including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams spend less time searching for disparate information.

Why Threat Intelligence With Context Matters

  • Increased productivity: Constant visibility allows teams to stay ahead of potential incidents.
  • Speed to decision: Context allows you to make quick, informed decisions.
  • Avoid alert fatigue: Without context, you waste valuable time manually correlating high-volume, low-risk alerts.
  • Improved communication: Communicate real risks to the business and focus on protecting targets from real threats.
  • Mitigate faster: Prioritized threats enable faster response to real threats and reduce the risk of serious incidents.
  • Strengthen posture: Intelligence allows you to plan for risk and justify additional security investments to reduce those risks.

Read more about the company at tegocyber.com.

