The 49ers are a car that has everything. It has heated leather seats and a navigation system that never gets lost. It has the ability to parallel park itself. Kyle Shanahan is what you’d get if Xzibit from Pimp My Ride was a football coach, and he’s renovated San Francisco to the point where it has a mini fridge, a panini press, and a PS5 in the back. You cannot fathom how many cupholders these Niners have. Unfortunately, this perfect car has a golf-cart engine. The engine will get where you need to go, but you have to drive down the highway at 17 miles per hour—with lane after lane of furious drivers honking at you—as you drink the cappuccino that the car’s built-in coffee maker has brewed.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO