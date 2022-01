One of the hardest parts about being a parent is making sure your child has a healthy intake of fruits and vegetables, as many children would rather eat bags of candy and sweets rather than chow down on a salad. However, according to one mother, who has since gone viral on TikTok after sharing her fool-proof way of encouraging her children to eat vegetables, it doesn’t always have to be a battle.TikTok user Adamyfam posted the hack to their account on 8 January with the caption: “How we get our kids to eat their vegetables… right after they finished saying...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO