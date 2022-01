(Editor's Note: This story was written in conjunction with ATTOM and is republished with permission of Florida Realtors.) Some buyers are hoping for an avalanche of low-cost foreclosures because they saw that a decade ago during the Great Recession. However, housing was an important link to the recession itself, and that’s not true this time. Even homeowners in forbearance with no discernable income on the horizon likely have at least some equity in their home thanks to rising prices, making foreclosures far less likely this time around.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO