WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/24)

Adam Scherr, better known to wrestling fans as Braun Strowman, was suddenly released by the WWE back on June 2, 2021. Since then he's competed in four matches — once for EC3's Free The Narrative, once for Great Lakes Championship Wrestling and twice for Northeast Wrestling — while also making an appearance at Ring of Honor's Final Battle alongside EC3 and Wesley Blake as the Control Your Narrative faction. Scherr has reportedly drawn interest from a number of promotions, but in a new interview with CBS Sports this week he confirmed he has no interest in signing a full-time contract anywhere at this time.
