WWE

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/24)

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final RAW before WWE Royal Rumble will take place tonight from Toledo Ohio. WWE has announced the...

www.pwmania.com

stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Makes Major Announcement Concerning His Future In Pro Wrestling

For years Braun Strowman had a consistent presence on WWE programming, but last year the company shocked the world when it was announced that the former Universal Champion had been released. Strowman is now wrestling under his real name, Adam Scherr, and since his release Scherr has appeared at a...
WWE
Popculture

Major Update on Ronda Rousey Returning to WWE

Ronda Rousey may return to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select (per Wrestling Inc.), Rousey's WWE return has been discussed internally and has been mentioned to talent outside the company. Her name has been thrown around as a potential Royal Rumble entrant or having some involvement in the pay-per-view event which takes place on Saturday.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MVP Names Whose Idea It Was To Pair Him With Bobby Lashley

On the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast with Ryan Satin, MVP joined the show to talk about his partnership with The All Mighty Bobby Lashley and whose idea it was to put the two together. The former United States Champion revealed that during his time as Director of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman was an advocate of the Lashley-MVP pairing.
WWE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Miz
Person
The Miz
CinemaBlend

Looks Like WWE's Alexa Bliss Is About To Get Some News That Many Fans Have Been Waiting To Hear

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE after some time away for personal reasons, but not exactly in the way fans probably expected. The WWE featured Bliss in a series of pre-taped segments, in which she’s undergoing treatments in therapy for her “problem.” Fans have wondered where the whole thing is going, especially since Bliss is still seen in her supernatural creepy girl gimmick, but it seems like we may now have an answer thanks to a recent trademark filing by the company. (And thankfully not one with ties to Nazis.)
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE Trademark May Hint At Return To Old Gimmick For Raw Star

As Alexa Bliss’ return to the ring gets closer, so does the speculation over her character. The former five time WWE Women’s Champion has been appearing on RAW under her Fiend persona and has teased fans on social media by posting pictures with a new hairstyle. Now a new trademark by WWE may be providing another hint.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Stars Reveal New Tag Team Name

When it comes to the world of professional wrestling tag team matches can often steal the show, and a good tag team name can certainly go a long way. Steve Maclin (Steve Cutler) and Westin Blake (Wesley Blake) formerly teamed together in WWE as part of the Forgotten Sons, and they also briefly worked with King Corbin as the Knights of the Lone Wolf.
WWE
ComicBook

Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman) Gives Update on His Future in Pro Wrestling

Adam Scherr, better known to wrestling fans as Braun Strowman, was suddenly released by the WWE back on June 2, 2021. Since then he's competed in four matches — once for EC3's Free The Narrative, once for Great Lakes Championship Wrestling and twice for Northeast Wrestling — while also making an appearance at Ring of Honor's Final Battle alongside EC3 and Wesley Blake as the Control Your Narrative faction. Scherr has reportedly drawn interest from a number of promotions, but in a new interview with CBS Sports this week he confirmed he has no interest in signing a full-time contract anywhere at this time.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

John Laurinaitis Told Released WWE Star He Was “Old” And “Fat” Before Firing Him

The last few years have been interesting to say the least as the the mass WWE releases have become a very hot topic in the wrestling world. Even though WWE seems to be releasing Superstars at a rapid pace it’s certainly not uncommon for a talent to get cut once WWE feels they’re no longer a good fit for the company. Apparently that’s exactly what happened with Nick Dinsmore, formerly known as Eugene in WWE.
WWE
PWMania

Is Rousey Ready To Rumble?

The Royal Rumble is considered the kickoff of Wrestlemania season, and ahead of this weekend’s “premium live event” speculation has swirled as to what tactic the WWE might use to generate some buzz toward its biggest event of the year. With Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as one of the rumored main events and a card the company has played several times in the past, that alone won’t necessarily spark more interest than it already does.
WWE
Financial World

Jey Uso: all the curiosities about the WWE star

Jey Uso and where he is the current SmackDown Tag Team Championship holder with Jimmy Uso. He is a seven-time duo champion, having won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship five times and the WWE Tag Team Championship twice alongside his brother Jimmy Uso. Their fifth reign as SmackDown Tag Team...
WWE
ComicBook

Report: WWE's Plans for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38

News broke on Monday that WWE was attempting to court Ronda Rousey back to the WWE in the near future, with the Wrestling Observer's Bryan Alvarez going so far as to say she is expected to be making a return in the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday. The former Raw Women's Champion hasn't appeared on WWE TV in any capacity since losing the main event of WrestleMania 35, and according to the Observer's Dave Meltzer WWE is already talking about big plans for her at WrestleMania 38 this coming April.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another WWE Name Requests Release After Long Run With Company

He isn’t a fan either. The WWE roster has changed so much in recent years that it is hard to keep track of where everyone is going. That is not exactly a great thing to see, as several wrestlers are going all over the place, with most of them making their way out of the company. Some wrestlers have even done this by choice, and that seems to be the case again with another veteran.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Pushing For Major Star To Return Soon

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is only a few days away, which means that soon we’ll be heading into WrestleMania season. Everyone knows that WrestleMania season is one of the most exciting times to be a fan, and there’s no telling who might return. Fightful Select is reporting that...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Beth Phoenix And Edge Pay Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famers On RAW

Beth Phoenix & Edge paid tribute to fellow WWE Hall of Famers, The Dudley Boyz on this week’s RAW. As seen in the video clip below, Phoenix & Edge hit a member of The Miz’s security team with a Dudley Death Drop, ruining Maryse’s birthday bash segment.
WWE
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Comments on Rumored WWE Return

– It appears WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has taken note of the recent rumors of Ronda Rousey possibly returning to the WWE, with some reports indicating she could be back as early as the Royal Rumble on Saturday. Lynch shared some comments on Twitter on the recent, reports, which you can see below.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Scherr Comments On Pro Wrestling Future Following WWE Release

Adam Scherr, who was formerly known as Braun Strowman in WWE, is keeping his options open. He says he’s not interested in signing a full-time contract with any professional wrestling company right now. “I’m not looking for a full-time signing,” Strowman told CBSSports.com. “I’ll put that right there and...
WWE
PWMania

Report: Jon Moxley Name Drop On WWE SmackDown Was Scripted

WWE reportedly planned the Jon Moxley mention during the Seth Rollins’ promo on last Friday’s SmackDown on FOX. As noted, Friday’s SmackDown featured Rollins delivering a promo to build to his Royal Rumble match against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rollins called out Reigns for sending SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to RAW to attack him earlier this week, stating how Reigns always needs others to do his “dirty work for him.”
WWE

