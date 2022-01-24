The Pizza Oven Paradox

Could there ever be a better Italian-American mashup than pizza, spaghetti, and a casserole all in one? An easy way to get your carb fix, this dish is quick to assemble and finishes in the oven for a more hands-off dinner. Spaghetti tossed in pizza sauce gets layered with ricotta, more sauce, mozzarella, and whatever pizza toppings you’re craving. And, just like pizza, the finished casserole is particularly delicious topped with fresh basil, more Parmesan, dried oregano, and red pepper flakes.
