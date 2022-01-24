ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessing the Burden of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease in the US

pharmacytimes.com
 3 days ago

Norman Lepor, MD, a cardiologist and clinical investigator in the phase 3 clinical program for inclisiran (Leqvio;...

www.pharmacytimes.com

MedicalXpress

Optimizing treatments for high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease could save lives, according to researchers

A recent study shows that optimizing medicines for high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease patients living in East London could reduce lifetime hospital costs and prevent cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes. In the study, funded by Barts Charity, researchers evaluated gaps in blood pressure and cholesterol-lowering statin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Risankizumab-rzaa for Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis

In a pair of pivotal studies, risankizumab-rzaa (Skyrizi) met the primary endpoint of American College of Rheumatology 20% improvement response at week 24 compared to placebo. Officials with the FDA have approved a second indication for risankizumab-rzaa (Skyrizi; AbbVie) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA), based on results from 2 pivotal studies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approvals of Upadacitinib, Abrocitinib for Refractory Atopic Dermatitis Come With Boxed Warnings, Restrictive Labelling

The 2 drugs are the first small molecule JAK-1 inhibitors to be approved in the United States as treatment options for patients who are not responding to other therapies. Despite some safety concerns and delays, officials with the FDA have approved the Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors upadacitinib (Rinvoq; AbbVie) and abrocitinib (Cibinqo; Pfizer) for the treatment of refractory atopic dermatitis.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Treatments for Thyroid Disease Are Generally Effective and Safe

Pharmacists can offer guidance on proper use of therapies and encourage adherence to regimens. An estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disorder, and more than 12% of the US population will develop a thyroid condition, according to the American Thyroid Association.1 Although thyroid disease can affect anyone, women are 5 to 8 times more likely to experience problems, and 1 in 8 will develop a thyroid disorder.1,2 Thyroid disease is often chronic, and pharmacists are in a unique position—in collaboration with providers—to educate patients about symptom identification, treatment, and appropriate medication use.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ophthalmologytimes.com

X-linked retinitis pigmentosa: Unravelling the burdens of the inherited retinal disease

Recent literature review reveals dearth of data, highlights need for more research. X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) is a rare inherited retinal disease for which there is not only a major unmet treatment need but also a need for greater understanding and awareness of its personal and societal burdens, according to authors of a recent article.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
pharmacytimes.com

Generic Product News: January 2022

This month's generic product news features generics for Robinul, Decadron, and Samsca. The injection is in the dosage strengths of 0.2 mg/mL or 0.4 mg/2 mL single-dose vials or 1 mg/5 mL or 4 mg/20 mL multiple-dose vials. The medication is to be used before surgery to decrease secretion from the lungs, mouth, and stomach; to maintain the heart’s normal beating rhythm; to counter the effects of other medication that can produce secretion or slow heart rate; and as an adjunctive therapy for gastrointestinal ulcers when oral medication is not tolerated or rapid effect is desired.
INDUSTRY
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Increased Olive Oil Intake Associated With Lower Cardiovascular Disease Mortality Risk

Olive oil consumption increased from 1.6 grams per day in 1990 to approximately 4 grams per day in 2010. Patients who consumed more than 7 grams of olive oil per day had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality, cancer mortality, neurodegenerative disease mortality, and respiratory disease mortality, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacist-Led Program Brings Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis Monoclonal Antibodies to Patients At High Risk of Contracting COVID-19

Having such a program spearheaded by pharmacists has helped show the public the vital roles that pharmacists play. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, Alfred L'Altrelli, PharmD, senior director of pharmacy at UPMC Presbyterian-Shadyside, discussed the health system's new program offering monoclonal antibodies as pre-exposure prophylaxis for patients who are immunocompromised or who did not respond adequately to COVID-19 vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Trends in the ASCVD, LDL-C Management Treatment Landscape in 2022

Norman Lepor, MD, a cardiologist and clinical investigator in the phase 3 clinical program for inclisiran (Leqvio; Novartis), discusses major trends in the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and LDL-C management treatment landscape this year. Pharmacy Times interviewed Norman Lepor, MD, a Los Angeles-based cardiologist and clinical investigator in the phase 3...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

89bio's NASH Candidate Shows Improvement In Disease Severity, Cardiovascular Health

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) announced topline results from a cohort of 20 patients (Cohort 7) in the Phase 1b/2a proof-of-concept study evaluating pegozafermin (formerly BIO89-100) for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The results show that 63% of patients achieved a two-point or greater improvement in disease severity without worsening fibrosis (primary endpoint).
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Trends in the Advancement of Health Care IT in 2022, Beyond

Shreejit Nair, senior vice president and life sciences market business lead at CitiusTech, discusses some trends and predictions for health care IT this year and on into the future. Pharmacy Times interviewed Shreejit Nair, senior vice president and life sciences market business lead at CitiusTech, on how data interoperability can...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Associations between dietary antioxidant intakes and cardiovascular disease

Cardiovascular disease (CVD), as the leading cause of death worldwide, is the collective term named for disorders afflicting the blood vessels and heart. Inflammation and enhanced oxidative stress have been shown as fundamental risk factors in the onset and progression of CVD. Chronic inflammatory conditions attenuate blood levels of antioxidants because of the continuous generation of elevated levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS). A sufficient intake of antioxidants is also suggested to beneficially interfere with CVD by quenching ROS. Antioxidant vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, E, and C, and zinc may slow the development and progression of CVD. This study aimed at investigating the association between daily consumption of dietary vitamins A, E, and C, and zinc and the incidence of CVD. Eligible adults (n"‰="‰5102) aged"‰â‰¥"‰30Â years, were selected from the participants of the Tehran lipid and glucose study with an average follow-up of 5.3Â years. Dietary intake was assessed using a valid and reliable semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire. Anthropometrics and biochemical variables were evaluated at baseline and follow-up examinations. Multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate the development of CVD associated with total intakes of vitamins A, E, and C, and zinc. This study was conducted on 2253 men and 2849 women aged 47.0"‰Â±"‰11.6 and 45.6"‰Â±"‰10.5Â years, respectively. The main sources of dietary vitamins A, E, and C and zinc were fruits, vegetables, and legumes. Risk of CVD decreased from quartile 1 to quartile 4 for vitamin E intake (HR 1.00, 0.91, 0.77, and 0.57; Ptrend"‰="‰0.03). The association between the risk of CVD and quartiles of vitamins A, and C and zinc intake was not statistically significant. Our study suggests an inverse association between vitamin E intake and the risk of CVD, emphasizing the potential protective role of fruit and vegetable in the prevention of CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

WHO strongly recommends arthritis drug for severe COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) continually updates a “living guideline” on drug treatments for COVID-19. The latest update strongly recommends an arthritis drug called baricitinib for patients with severe or critical disease. The recommendation follows a review by an expert panel of the latest evidence from clinical trials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

US State Prescribing Laws May Limit Access to HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis

These findings suggest people with indications for PrEP may confront an access barrier if they live in a state that restricts scope of practice, according to the study. State laws in the United States that require physicians to determine which medications a nurse practitioner (NP) or physician assistant (PA) can prescribe and under what conditions may limit the number of patients with HIV who use pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to a study in The Journal of the Association of Nurses in AIDS Care.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

The Legal Prescription at Pharmacy Times with Ned Milenkovich: Flip the Pharmacy Part 1

In The Legal Prescription series with Ned Milenkovich, we discuss a set of important topics in the pharmacy landscape. In The Legal Prescription series with Ned Milenkovich, we discuss a set of important topics in the pharmacy landscape. Our third installment is focused on the "Flip the Pharmacy" being promoted by the Community Pharmacy Foundation and the historical effects that have helped to demonstrate the ability of pharmacies in the marketplace.
HEALTH

