Assessing the Burden of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease in the US

Cardiovascular disease (CVD), as the leading cause of death worldwide, is the collective term named for disorders afflicting the blood vessels and heart. Inflammation and enhanced oxidative stress have been shown as fundamental risk factors in the onset and progression of CVD. Chronic inflammatory conditions attenuate blood levels of antioxidants because of the continuous generation of elevated levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS). A sufficient intake of antioxidants is also suggested to beneficially interfere with CVD by quenching ROS. Antioxidant vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins A, E, and C, and zinc may slow the development and progression of CVD. This study aimed at investigating the association between daily consumption of dietary vitamins A, E, and C, and zinc and the incidence of CVD. Eligible adults (n"‰="‰5102) aged"‰â‰¥"‰30Â years, were selected from the participants of the Tehran lipid and glucose study with an average follow-up of 5.3Â years. Dietary intake was assessed using a valid and reliable semi-quantitative food frequency questionnaire. Anthropometrics and biochemical variables were evaluated at baseline and follow-up examinations. Multivariable Cox proportional hazard regression models were used to estimate the development of CVD associated with total intakes of vitamins A, E, and C, and zinc. This study was conducted on 2253 men and 2849 women aged 47.0"‰Â±"‰11.6 and 45.6"‰Â±"‰10.5Â years, respectively. The main sources of dietary vitamins A, E, and C and zinc were fruits, vegetables, and legumes. Risk of CVD decreased from quartile 1 to quartile 4 for vitamin E intake (HR 1.00, 0.91, 0.77, and 0.57; Ptrend"‰="‰0.03). The association between the risk of CVD and quartiles of vitamins A, and C and zinc intake was not statistically significant. Our study suggests an inverse association between vitamin E intake and the risk of CVD, emphasizing the potential protective role of fruit and vegetable in the prevention of CVD.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO