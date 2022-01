If you’re using a messaging app, you probably expect that customer support will be available within the app itself right? Well that’s not always the case but at least for WhatsApp users, that will be the reality soon. After testing this out with some beta users and then eventually removed, it looks like we’ll be seeing it back again for beta testers and maybe eventually for regular users as well. This will make it easier for you to solve issues with your account or your app and get responses from within the app directly.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO