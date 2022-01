Va-va-voom! Chlöe Bailey shared her take on the Minnie Riperton classic “Lovin’ You” via Instagram on Monday (Jan. 24). Wearing a bright purple two-piece set, the elder half of Chloe x Halle showed off her lithe vocals on the 1975 single, cooing, “No one else can make me feel/ The colors that you bring/ Stay with me while we grow old/ And we will live each day in the springtime/ ‘Cause lovin’ you/ Has made my life so beautiful/ And every day of my life/ Is filled with lovin’ you” over breezy acoustic guitar.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO