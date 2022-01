BEAVERCREEK — “Who Dey think gonna beat them Bengals? Nobody!!”. Bengals fans, and opponents, have heard the chant for over 40 years cascading from the stands of Riverfront Stadium and Paul Brown Stadium. The chant is a staple on game day with fans shouting after singing “Bengals Growl” after a touchdown, and the mascot, appropriately named Who Dey, is running along the sidelines.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO