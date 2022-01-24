ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knife-swinging slasher attacks man at Bronx subway station

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A subway rider was slashed with a knife on a Bronx station platform, police said Monday as they released surveillance images of a suspect in the attack.

The 36-year-old victim was getting off a northbound 5 train at the Third Avenue–149th Street station in Mott Haven on the morning of Jan. 5 when another man got into an argument with him at 8:30 a.m., according to police.

The dispute escalated, and the suspect took out a knife and slashed the victim repeatedly, causing lacerations and cuts to his body, police said.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The slasher fled the station on foot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 12

Robert Preston
2d ago

too many sick people on these trains with knives and guns and it needs to be stopped. I don't ride Subways anymore. I take my car

Reply
5
Kioffa Khan
1d ago

these punks act like the masks are are badge to victimize and rob, let's see how they feel when the real badges show up!

Reply
2
 

