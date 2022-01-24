New data shows promising and significant results for couples attempting to conceive. According to a new study, COVID-19 vaccination has no impact on the likelihood of becoming pregnant.

COVID-19 Vaccine No Impact On Fertility, But Catching The Virus Might: Study unsplash.com

The study, which was funded by the National Institutes of Health and published on Thursday in the American Journal of Epidemiology, followed over 2,100 women and some of their partners in the U.S. and Canada for almost a year, finishing in November 2021.

According to the study's authors, they contacted participants - adult women up to 45 years old who are attempting to conceive without using fertility treatments - and many of their partners every eight weeks for a year.