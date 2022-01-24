One dead, one critically injured after shooting in north Austin Sunday night

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- One person is dead and another was hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting in north Austin Sunday night.

Police were called to the scene along the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, just south of U.S. 183, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found one victim dead and another with critical, life-threatening injuries. That person was transported to a nearby hospital where they were said to be in critical condition.

The deadly shooting is being investigated as what will likely be the seventh homicide of 2022 in the city of Austin, and the fourth of the weekend.

Police say they have no one in custody.