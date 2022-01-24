ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

One dead, one critically injured after shooting in north Austin Sunday night

By Kasey Johns
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AaOP_0du4Orny00

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- One person is dead and another was hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting in north Austin Sunday night.

Police were called to the scene along the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, just south of U.S. 183, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found one victim dead and another with critical, life-threatening injuries. That person was transported to a nearby hospital where they were said to be in critical condition.

The deadly shooting is being investigated as what will likely be the seventh homicide of 2022 in the city of Austin, and the fourth of the weekend.

Police say they have no one in custody.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
169
Followers
160
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy