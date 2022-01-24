ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOROSCOPE SIGNS: Your hidden power

Johnjay and Rich
 3 days ago

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your inner power is your ability to do things, even in the worst situations. The tension can be as high as possible and you’ll always be able to complete the assignment. You’re not someone that people can stop and many people find it terrifying.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your inner power is your ability to get things done in a short amount of time. Even if you wait til the last minute to do something, you always get it done. You achieve the impossible on the daily.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your inner power is your ability to mold yourself to fit your environment. You can literally fit in anywhere you go. No matter the situation, you find a place for yourself and people easily gravitate towards you because of that.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your inner power is your ability to protect the people you care about. You go above and beyond for those you love in your life. Another thing, is that nothing can stop you once you’ve decided on something.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your inner power is your charm. People are attracted to you and you can use it to your advantage. Now, most people have a hard time saying no and it gives you great benefits in life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your inner power is your ability to see things from other perspectives. Even if you criticize a little too much, you can see things that most people fail to notice. Even when you disagree with someone, you still know where they’re coming from.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your inner power is your ability to foresee things. You can feel things coming without any signs at all. It’s as if you can read the energies that surround you, the ones that most people can’t capture at all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your inner power is your motivation. You’re not someone that people can hold back. You always strive to get where you want to be. Nothing can slow you down and a lot of people wish they had that power.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your inner power is your ability to find the best in people. You accept everyone for who they are and it makes you someone people love. Also, every single place you visit, brings out the best in you and people end up falling in love with you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your inner power is your ability to calm the crowd. You can really calm anyone down when things are wild. You’re good at breaking down fights and clearing up matters.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your inner power is your ability to make decisions that need to be made. You’re not someone that lets things flow, to see what will happen. Aquarius make the decisions that need to be made and don’t hesitate.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your inner power is your ability to truly stay in control. Even if it seems like you’re not really doing anything, you’re low-key working. You don’t let others decide things for you and you know your life is yours, so no one is going to make decisions for you.

LIFESTYLE
Johnjay and Rich

