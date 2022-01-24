ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

WSL highlights: Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as Aston Villa end their...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City prospect James McAtee attracts interest from Premier League rivals Brighton, Leicester City and Aston Villa after match-winning performance against Chelsea U23's

Manchester City prospect James McAtee is attracting interest from Premier League rivals after another match-winning display for the club's U23s on Monday night. McAtee's strike in the 1-0 win over Chelsea sent City to the top of Premier League 2 and took his goals tally for the season to 14, ahead of Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, now on loan at Middlesbrough and Dilan Markanday who left Tottenham for Blackburn last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eight fans killed in crush outside Africa Cup of Nations match in Cameroon

At least eight fans were killed and 38 people injured at the Yaounde Olembe Stadium in Cameroon on Monday before the host nation's round of 16 match in the Africa Cup of Nations, the government said in a statement.Images shared on social media, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate before the game against Comoros. According to eyewitness reports, people were “trampled” upon as fans forced their way into the stadium. Children are also believed to be among those involved in the tragedy with others adding that the struggle began when stewards closed the gates and stopped allowing...
UEFA
The Independent

Roy Hodgson appointed Watford manager as Claudio Ranieri’s successor

Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Christian Rowe: Slough Town FC player dies in crash

One of Slough Town FC's "most promising young players" has died in a road traffic accident, the club has said. The National League South side said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by the death of 19-year-old Christian Rowe, in a statement on its website on Friday. It has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Three Thoughts from Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa

Everton’s dismal failure against a Norwich City side that were, at the time of kick-off, propping up the table in 20th position and without a goal in six matches, proved the final straw for beleaguered manager Rafa Benitez. The Spanish veteran, never a popular appointment, was out of ideas - unable to turn the tide of negative results for the Blues and his sacking was, in truth long overdue. Stepping into the breach, as the club embarked on a search for a replacement for Benitez, was Toffees icon and Assistant Manager Duncan Ferguson. A little over two years ago the Scotsman had steadied the ship in the wake of Marco Silva’s sacking, storming to a memorable win over Chelsea and grinding out a couple of tough draws against Manchester United and Arsenal. With the club in turmoil entering the post-Rafa era, passion and fight was the order of the day and who better to provide that than Big Dunc?
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson’s English record, from Ashton Gate to Anfield, Wembley and Watford

Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson to his eighth managerial job in English football.The 74-year-old, already the oldest manager in Premier League history during his time with Crystal Palace has now managed 17 clubs and four national teams in a coaching career spanning 47 years and eight countries.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record in his homeland.Bristol City, 1982After beginning his managerial career in Sweden with Halmstad, Hodgson’s first job in England was a brief and unsuccessful spell at Bristol City, winning only three out of 21 games in just under four months in charge. City were relegated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Middlesbrough club doctor helps save fan’s life at game for second time this season

A football team’s doctor has helped to save a second fan’s life after they fell ill while watching a match.Play was stopped for nine minutes at the Blackburn Rovers vs Middlesbrough Championship match at Ewood Park after a home supporter needed urgent medical attention.Physios from the away team joined Boro team doctor Dr Tom Prichard, an Accident and Emergency consultant, in racing to the scene of the incident in the Jack Walker stand, near the Middlesbrough dug out.Earlier this season, Dr Prichard raced to save a fan’s life at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park ground, where he is a season...
SOCCER
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Mikel Arteta’s priorities become clear for Arsenal’s winter break

“Reunite” and “refocus” were two words Mikel Arteta used to describe what Arsenal are hoping to get out of their trip to Dubai during the two-week winter break. After the last couple of months, time away is no bad thing. If only to draw a line under their current malaise. For the first time in 27 years, Arsenal have the ignominy of failing to win their first five games in a calendar year. That being said, perhaps those aren’t quite the areas that need to be cultivated or honed. Sunday’s draw against Burnley was many things. Infuriating for the Gunners,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial on verge of Sevilla loan move after Spaniards strike agreement with Manchester United

Anthony Martial is on the verge of joining Sevilla on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season.An agreement between the two clubs is understood to have been reached, with Sevilla prepared to cover Martial’s wages for the remainder of the campaign.The deal does not include either a loan fee or an option to buy and is subject to Martial completing a medical.The 26-year-old will fly to Seville later today and has been eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford after becoming frustrated with a lack of first team opportunities this season.Martial informed Ralf Rangnick last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford set to appoint Roy Hodgson until the end of the season

Watford are set appoint Roy Hodgson as their new manager until the end of the season.The Hornets sacked Claudio Ranieri on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.A 3-0 defeat at home to relegation rivals Norwich on Friday saw Watford drop into the Premier League bottom three for the first time this season and the club’s owners have turned to Hodgson.Ex-England boss Hodgson has worked with the Pozzo family before during a short stint with Udinese in 2001 which ended with his dismissal following 17 matches.However, the 74-year-old has always retained good relations...
PREMIER LEAGUE

