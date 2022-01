DeFi (decentralized finance) lending has proven its case. Eliminating the middleman in this type of financial transaction can be done, and done in a way that benefits both transacting parties. In practice, this means lenders can bypass the bank and increase their earnings, and borrowers can gain access to the funds they need, even if they don’t meet the criteria of the middleman. However, the industry is still young and requires additional applications before it is entirely competitive with traditional offerings available to the consumer today.

