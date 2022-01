After the second week of spring classes, The University of Alabama has released its COVID-19 numbers for students, faculty, and staff. Since last week, numbers have climbed. According to the UA System COVID-19 Dashboard, over half of the cases reported are once again from students of the university. The dashboard shows 393 student cases and 129 faculty and staff cases between the dates of January 17th-January 23rd.

