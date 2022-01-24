Divisional Round of 2021 season makes playoff history

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. Sitting home for the playoffs is making an already disgruntled Steelers Nation plenty more uncomfortable. It’s settling in among Steelers’ fans just how far away their favorite football team is from competing with the likes of the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs and even the Cincinnati Bengals. It all comes down to quarterback play. The Steelers have bid a misty-eyed ado to Ben Roethlisberger after 18 seasons. Now they’re forced to sit on their couches, watching as a new generation of AFC star quarterbacks rise to dominance. The heart-stopping duel between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in that 42-36 overtime Chief’s victory at Arrowhead last Sunday evening is just the tip of the iceberg sinking Steelers fortunes. There’s Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, who has his Bengals in the Championship game in just his second year out of LSU. Justin Herbert came within a near Raiders tie in Vegas of crashing this year’s playoff dance. And when he does get his Chargers in, the sublime-passing Herbert could rip up that dance floor. Even Trevor Lawrence with the Jaguars likely has a better chance of clawing his way to contention quicker than what most expect to happen with the stalled Steelers. What does Pittsburgh have at the most crucial position in sports? Just questions. Penty of them. A plethora of problems too. None are easily answered or solved. The leaders of the franchise seem resigned to passing on an expensive trade for a top veteran quarterback. Even though Vegas is laying odds that the Steelers are in the running for Aaron Rodgers, it’s not going to happen. Despite the presence of hometown favorite Kenny Pickett in the 2022 draft, the Steelers might not use their 20th pick on a QB. That’s because there are so many other glaring needs, most especially along that terrible offensive line. There are some sure-fire blue-chip tackles in the draft, compared with the seemingly lesser talent at QB this year. That leaves free agency where a list of second-tier journeyman quarterbacks will be available. Yet a change of venue to Pittsburgh isn’t likely to elevate any of this lot to the level of the AFC elite. Free agency could yield a competitive guy behind center but won’t deliver a championship. The absolute best hope here is a guy like the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill, otherwise known as Mr. Regular Season. When the clock strikes playoffs, he’s out. Most Pittsburgh pundits are predicting the Steelers are most likely to trot out Mason Rudolph as their 2022 starter. How uninspiring is that? No wonder this is the winter of discontent in the 412 area code. Pittsburgh’s prospects at quarterback are extinguishing the once furnace-hot passion for pro football. Want proof? Both TV ratings and attendance figures for the Steelers have crashed in a year when the NFL saw surges overall. The reason is simple. Looking at the class of the AFC and even at the class of the AFC North, it’s clear that the Steelers simply aren’t on the same level. Teams with top QBs threaten to leave the Steelers in the dust for a decade to come. It’s a place proud Steelers fans aren’t used to being. This why it’s so hard to watch. It’s why some Steelers fans are doing the unthinkable. They’re actually tuning out the team that once was the center of their lives. There’s no telling how far the franchise will fall when Mason Rudolph is your quarterback. Maybe he’ll be No. 1 in the program. But he’ll never be tops in Pittsburgh’s heart. Not even close. We have much more on the sorry state of the Steelers and the team’s seemingly pathetic choices at the most important position, all in this sobering edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. And make sure you check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bringing the harsh reality of the Steelers’ quarterback situation to life – or in this case, to death.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO