Pima County, AZ

New COVID-19 test site at PCC

By Tina Giuliano
 3 days ago
A new COVID-19 testing site will begin operations today at Pima Community College West Campus. The site is set to offer up to 2,000 appointments for self swab PCR tests and will have results back within 48 hours.

The site is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pima Community College West Campus.

As Pima County enters a red alert status due to high COVID-19 transmission rates, county leaders requested FEMA to host this drive-through test center. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged but people can sign up for same day appointments if any are available.

While testers don't have to bring their ids, they must bring their appointment confirmation voucher when they come to test. Louie Valenzuela, the county's emergency preparedness manager says this is a way to meet the community where they are and identify disease ahead of time.

"Test kits themselves are in such high demand and self tests and over the counter tests are fairly limited so this gives the community another option to seek testing," he said. "We know we need to go where the community is."

To sign up for a COVID-19 test, you can find the link to sign up here .

