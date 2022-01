Four cameos kept appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks ahead of the movie’s release. We saw rumors detailing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man variants repeatedly. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Tom Hardy’s Venom also popped up in rumors from time to time. That’s not going to be the case with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The upcoming MCU movie is a lot bigger than No Way Home, and it’s supposed to feature several massive cameos. It’s not just two significant co-stars joining Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) & co. for the sequel. It’s seemingly anybody worth having in a Marvel movie. And the leaks are about to get crazier and crazier. For example, the image you’ll see below might give us our first look at a Doctor Strange 2 Iron Man variant.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO