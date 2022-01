We think that Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock (NYSE: CMG), currently is a similar pick compared to Texas Roadhouse’s stock (NASDAQ: TXRH). Chipotle’s stock trades at about 5.8x trailing revenues, compared to around 1.8x for Texas Roadhouse. Does this gap in the companies’ valuations make sense? We believe so. Chipotle has recorded higher revenue growth and a better growth in operating margin over the last three years. However, there is more to the comparison, which makes Chipotle and Texas Roadhouse similar bets at these valuations. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth as well as operating income and operating margin growth. Our dashboard Chipotle Mexican Grill vs Texas Roadhouse: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO