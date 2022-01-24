Current Mortgage Rates -- January 24, 2022: Rates Up Across the Board

On Jan. 24, 2022, average mortgage rates are up for all loans. Trying to time mortgage rates perfectly to get a rock-bottom rate can be a challenge, but it's still worth paying attention to how rates are trending so you can decide if it's a good time to borrow to buy.

Here are average mortgage rates for Jan. 24, 2022:

Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate 30-year fixed mortgage 3.773% 20-year fixed mortgage 3.409% 15-year fixed mortgage 2.967% 5/1 ARM 3.168%

Data source: The Ascent's national mortgage interest rate tracking .

30-year mortgage rates

The average 30-year mortgage rate today is 3.773%, up 0.02% from Friday's average of 3.753%. A loan at today's average rate would cost you $464 per month in principal and interest for each $100,000 you borrow. Total interest costs would add up to $67,192 per $100,000 borrowed over the life of the loan.

20-year mortgage rates

The average 20-year mortgage rate today is 3.409%, up 0.032% from Friday's average of 3.377%. For each $100,000 borrowed at today's average rate, your total monthly principal and interest payment would be $574. The total costs of interest would add up to $37,678 per $100,000 borrowed at today's average rate.

If you're looking for a less expensive loan over time, the 20-year mortgage beats the 30-year loan. This mortgage costs you less money over the life of the loan because you shorten the time you pay interest and drop your rate. However, a short repayment timeline translates to a higher monthly payment, so be sure it's affordable during your payback period.

15-year mortgage rates

The average 15-year mortgage rate today is 2.967%, up 0.015% from Friday's average of 2.952%. A mortgage loan at today's average interest rate would cost you $668 per $100,000 borrowed. For each $100,000 you borrow at today's average rate, total interest costs would add up to $23,890.

This is a cheaper loan over time than the 30-year or 20-year mortgage, but it comes with the most expensive monthly payments since you are taking a very short time to pay off your entire mortgage balance. If the payments are too high for you, you could face financial stress or may not qualify for this loan at all.

5/1 ARMs

The average 5/1 ARM rate is 3.168%, up 0.089% from Friday's average of 3.079%. An ARM is an adjustable-rate mortgage. The rate isn't guaranteed for the life of the loan, but instead is locked in just for the first five years. Since it can adjust after that, you take a risk of rates going up and raising monthly payments and total loan costs.

Should I lock my mortgage rate now?

A mortgage rate lock guarantees you a certain interest rate for a specified period of time -- usually 30 days, but you may be able to secure your rate for up to 60 days. You'll generally pay a fee to lock in your mortgage rate, but that way, you're protected in case rates climb between now and when you actually close on your mortgage.

If you plan to close on your home within the next 30 days, then it pays to lock in your mortgage rate based on today's rates -- especially since they're still relatively competitive, historically speaking. But if your closing is more than 30 days away, you may want to choose a floating rate lock instead for what will usually be a higher fee, but one that could save you money in the long run. A floating rate lock lets you secure a lower rate on your mortgage if rates fall prior to your closing, and while today's rates are still quite low, we don't know if rates will go up or down over the next few months. As such, it pays to:

To find out what rates are available to you, compare rates from at least three of the best mortgage lenders before locking in.

