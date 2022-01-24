ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

16-Year-Old Noel Buck Looking To Make His Impact On Revolution

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoel Buck, a 16-year-old from Arlington who signed a Homegrown Player contract with the New...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Patriots Scouting Consultant Eliot Wolf Reportedly A Finalist For Bears GM Job

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots have a lot of decisions to make with their roster this offseason, and it won’t help that New England may be losing a bright mind from its front office. Scouting consultant Eliot Wolf is reportedly a finalist to become general manager of the Chicago Bears. That comes according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, who reports that Wolf will get a second interview with the Bears along with Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs and Monti Ossenfort of the Tennessee Titans. Ossenfort spent much of his NFL career in the New England front office, starting as...
NFL
CBS Boston

Jerod Mayo Reportedly Heading To Vegas To Interview For Raiders Head Coaching Job

FOXBORO (CBS) — The courtship of Jerod Mayo continues around the NFL. The Patriots defensive coach is now off to Las Vegas to interview with the Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. The Raiders requested permission to interview Mayo last week, and will get their interview with the New England inside linebackers coach on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Mayo previously interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching position, but was not one of the team’s three finalists for the opening, according to Rapoport on Monday. Mayo, 35, just finished his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, following an eight-year playing career in New England. Mayo was seen as New England’s de facto defensive coordinator by many, though Bill Belichick also made reference to his son, Steve, serving in that role throughout the 2021 season. But Mayo is the one getting some serious head coaching consideration around the league, and he’ll make his pitch to the Raiders this week. It will be interesting if he lands the gig too, as New England will face the Raiders in Vegas during the 2022 season.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Inter Miami transfer defender to Argentinian club

Inter Miami CF transferred 27-year-old defender Nicolás Figal to Argentina’s Club Atlético Boca Juniors on Monday. Figal, who signed with Inter Miami during the club’s inaugural season, competed in 45 regular-season matches, tallying one goal and two assists over his tenure. In his two seasons, the center back started 44 matches for Inter Miami. “We would like to thank Nico for his ...
CBS Boston

Patriots Sign Defensive Lineman Daniel Ekuale To Future Contract

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are bringing back one of the team’s standout practice squad players. Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale has signed a future contract, the team announced on Tuesday. Ekuale was signed to the New England practice squad in September, and despite never being on the 53-man roster, he carved out a fairly regular spot in the team’s lineup. The 28-year-old was elevated to the active roster for seven regular season contests and New England’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, playing 23 percent of New England’s snaps in those games. Ekuale racked up five total tackles and two sacks in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Yardbarker

Domain registration appears to confirm Washington Football Team new name

The Washington Football Team will have their big reveal for their new name in six days. However, fans and media have combed through crumbs of evidence in hopes of getting a hint towards what the new name will be. Now, we have the biggest piece of evidence yet. A registered...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy