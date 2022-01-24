ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Man killed in DeSoto gunfight, accused killer is behind bars

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v7XJx_0du4Mcjt00

A man is dead following a gunbattle in DeSoto yesterday and the accused killer is behind bars.

The gunfight was in the narrow confines of a small DeSoto apartment at a complex on Wintergreen Road near Hampton.

Getting reports of gunfire, police rolled to the scene and found a man already dead. Looking around, they could tell there were more than a few gunshots exchanged and they could also tell the other shooter had been wounded, too.

While they were still there, police got word from a hospital that a shooting victim had turned up there.

Figuring this was the man on the other end of the shootout, they got their warrants and arrested Julian Jones on a murder charge. He's locked up at the Dallas County jail.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desoto, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Desoto, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy