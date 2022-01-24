ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, TX

East Texas woman jailed, accused of offering to buy a child

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2bKJ_0du4MbrA00

An east Texas woman is now out on bond after being arrested on charges she offered to pay up to a half-million dollars for the child of a woman ahead of her in the check-out line of a Crockett Walmart.

Based on information from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, a Crockett woman named Rebecca Taylor approached a woman with two children in her cart. The mother told investigators Taylor first offered her $250,000 for one of her children. The shocked mother of course refused.

She says Taylor then doubled the offer to $500,000. When the mother again refused, she claims Taylor simply tried to take one of the children.

The mother quickly left with both children still in her cart and contacted the Houston County Sheriff's Office which found Taylor and hauled her to jail.

She posted $50,000 in bail and was released until her trial comes up.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Crockett, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Crockett, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Walmart
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy