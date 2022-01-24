ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Bryan Swanson Answers Homeowners FAQs About Animal Removal

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Af6cy_0du4MayR00

Bryan Swanson of Complete Animal Removal was on an episode of Breaking Bobby Bones to share his career in detail. He stopped by The Bobby Bones Show today (January 24) to talk about his carer and answer the show's questions.

Swanson has been in animal removal services for several years now and has extensive knowledge and experience with wildlife. He's had some interesting things happen to him. He has been bitten by some opossums, but added that it's the one animal that's actually quite friendly and just gets a bad reputation. They often look aggressive and scary, but they're really not that bad. One time Swanson was bitten by a Burmese python and that was actually pretty bad. He was called out for the snake because it was loose in an apartment complex and found it behind a dryer. Swanson has been sprayed by a skunk. He shared that on Sundays he goes out and does all of the animal trap calls. He was with his wife, who was 9 months pregnant at the time, when he got a call about a skunk and its 8 babies who were captured in a trap. They went out to the location and Swanson got everything handled. He thought he had walked away without being sprayed, but his wife told him otherwise. He confessed it took days to get the stink to go away, though he does have several different products he uses to assist in situations like that. One time Swanson did have to do a bear removal, he shared the hilarious story of a woman who thought there was a bear trapped in her bedroom. When Swanson went out at 2:00 a.m. he searched the room for an hour and finally found a stuffed teddy bear with the batteries going out. He didn't charge the woman because he felt bad about the whole situation.

As for some tips for homeowners on wildlife situations, Swanson answered several of the show's questions. The best way to prevent wildlife from getting into one's home is making sure there are no gaps in the roof, holes underneath AC units, and no holes in ground vent screens. He suggests not handling wildlife personally and calling experts in because they can get aggressive, especially if they're protecting babies. When asked about mole issues in the backyard, he admitted that a lot of people attempt using the vibrating stakes in the ground, but they don't actually work. So calling in experts to remove the moles is the best case scenario. There are some smaller wildlife that can get between walls and live within it, while wildlife may get in and not survive. When talking about armadillos, Swanson shared that the likelihood of an armadillo hurting a human is slim, but they do carry leprosy and can jump really high so best not to handle personally. For anyone who is concerned about what happens to the animals after being removed from a residence, Swanson shared that his company is very humane. They catch and release all wildlife. There have been a few occasions with snakes where Swanson kept them on hand for educational shows, but that's not the case for any other wildlife they've captured.

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
homenewshere.com

Stray Dog Asks Man To Save Her Babies | The Dodo

Dog stops a man to come and save her puppies — they grow up to look just like her and play together 💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more animals by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac. You can also follow them on Facebook: https://thedo.do/dogrescuemladenovac. Introducing Dodo...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Pictured: Amazing shots of the world's most vicious creatures

From cannibal crocodiles to cinematographic sharks and deadly blue vipers and headless zebras - welcome to 2021's most vicious animals. One image showcased this year shows a male lion pouncing on a young hippopotamus. Two images captured in Kruger National Park in South Africa show the moment an impala kicks...
ANIMALS
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faqs#The Animals#Snake#Complete Animal Removal#Burmese#Ac
purewow.com

There’s a Really Cute Reason Why Dogs Follow You to The Bathroom

You’re trying to get a few seconds of peace and quiet while you’re on the porcelain throne, but suddenly you feel something soft and furry at your feet. Now it’s licking your leg. Yep, that’s Lassie curling up in your pants. And while you love your dog to bits, the behavior is quite curious, after all, it’s not like you’re leaving the house, right? So, why do dogs follow you to the bathroom? We asked Dr. Crista Coppola, PhD, Certified Dog Behaviorist for SeniorTailWaggers.com for some answers.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Python
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
Family Handyman

Does Hanging Pennies in a Bag of Water Really Keep Flies Away?

During the height of the summer months, pesky flies can ruin an afternoon on the porch with a glass of iced tea. The bacteria-carrying pests are persistent even with an artillery of insect traps, repellents and other devices. Because we’re collecting every trick in the book to keep flies at bay, we’re sharing one unusual idea: pennies in a bag of water.
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Life as a giant: 7ft tall man who was forced to swap airplanes because he didn't fit shares video diary of his everyday struggles - starting with the morning shower!

A man who is so tall he was forced to swap planes as he couldn't fit in the seat has gone viral with a glimpse of life at 7 foot 1 inch tall. Beau Brown, 29, from Atlanta, Georgia, made headlines when he was upgraded to first class as an apology for being made to change flights after his legs wouldn't fit in the exit aisle he had booked during a flight to North Carolina last month.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Travel + Leisure

This 20-person Tent With Sleeping 'Rooms' Is Like a Portable Hotel in the Woods

Camping with a group always makes the trip more fun, but frequent campers are the first to admit that setting up and going between multiple tents can feel a bit chaotic. And if you're camping in the winter, being in the same tent (and not constantly zipping and unzipping it) helps trap heat. Now, your entire troop can fit under one portable roof with this 20-person tent — think of it as the "hotel" of camping tents.
SHOPPING
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
609K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy