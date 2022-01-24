Voting time is here.

It's time to vote for Florida Times-Union's Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 17-22.

The Times-Union gathers nominees from scores and stats e-mailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across Northeast Florida. Coaches can e-mail stats and scores to preps@jacksonville.com.

Voting begins each Monday morning and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

Here are the nominees for Jan. 17-22:

Josh Kumpf, Clay wrestling

Wrestling at the 138-pound class, he won all three of his matches by pin as the Blue Devils finished second in Class 1A at the FHSAA duals championships.

Nicholas Lentsch, Creekside boys soccer

The senior midfielder scored the game-winning goal against Mandarin and also scored against Tocoi Creek in the Knights' perfect week.

Reese Mumbauer, Yulee girls soccer

The senior striker scored four goals against Duval Charter and three against Clay, extending the Hornets' winning streak to six games.

Taliah Scott, St. Johns Country Day girls basketball

Florida's leading scorer, the junior guard scored her second 50-point game of the season on Thursday against Ridgeview and added 41 points in Saturday's win over San Jose Prep.

Mason Sword, St. Joseph boys basketball

The junior shooting guard scored a game-high 22 points in the semifinal and 19 points in the championship game, leading the Flashes to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference title.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: VOTE: Northeast Florida high school Athlete of the Week poll: January 17-22, 2022