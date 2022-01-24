ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

VOTE: Northeast Florida high school Athlete of the Week poll: January 17-22, 2022

By Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 3 days ago

Voting time is here.

It's time to vote for Florida Times-Union's Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 17-22.

The Times-Union gathers nominees from scores and stats e-mailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across Northeast Florida. Coaches can e-mail stats and scores to preps@jacksonville.com.

Voting begins each Monday morning and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour.

To see the poll, click here .

Here are the nominees for Jan. 17-22:

Josh Kumpf, Clay wrestling

Wrestling at the 138-pound class, he won all three of his matches by pin as the Blue Devils finished second in Class 1A at the FHSAA duals championships.

Nicholas Lentsch, Creekside boys soccer

The senior midfielder scored the game-winning goal against Mandarin and also scored against Tocoi Creek in the Knights' perfect week.

Reese Mumbauer, Yulee girls soccer

The senior striker scored four goals against Duval Charter and three against Clay, extending the Hornets' winning streak to six games.

Taliah Scott, St. Johns Country Day girls basketball

Florida's leading scorer, the junior guard scored her second 50-point game of the season on Thursday against Ridgeview and added 41 points in Saturday's win over San Jose Prep.

Mason Sword, St. Joseph boys basketball

The junior shooting guard scored a game-high 22 points in the semifinal and 19 points in the championship game, leading the Flashes to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference title.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: VOTE: Northeast Florida high school Athlete of the Week poll: January 17-22, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire from Supreme Court, paving way for Biden's first appointment

Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire from the Supreme Court at the end of this term, paving the way for President Biden to fulfill a campaign promise: to appoint the first Black woman to the high court. CBS News’ chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford looks back at Justice Breyer's time on the bench and the potential nominees who could replace him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Russia keeps door open after U.S. rejects key security demands

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns but kept the door open for further dialogue in their standoff over Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow, which has massed tens of thousands of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Yulee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Oath Keepers leader ordered jailed until trial on January 6 charges

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right militia group known as the Oath Keepers, will be jailed pending trial in Washington, D.C., a Texas magistrate judge ruled Wednesday. Rhodes is charged with multiple crimes stemming from his alleged planning and participation in the January 6 attack of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Girls Soccer#Athletic Conference#Highschool#Florida Times Union#The Times Union#The Blue Devils#Fhsaa#Knights#Hornets#St Johns Country Day
The Hill

North Korea conducts potential 6th missile test in a month

North Korea appeared to fire two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Thursday, according to South Korea's military, in what would be the nation's sixth missile test this month. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of two potential ballistic missiles around 8 a.m....
POLITICS
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

877
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy