Jermaine Burton leaving UGA because Kirby's offense doesn't highlight WRs

Last week Jermaine Burton and JT Daniels entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon Burton announced he would be heading to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban.

DawgNation's Mike Griffith explained that Burton was likely leaving because he wouldn't be highlighted in Kirby Smart's offense the way multiple first-round receivers have been highlights in recent years at Alabama.

"You throw to your tight end as much as you throw to your top two wide receivers combined. I'm not going to blame Stetson Bennett. It's up to Kirby to decide which style of offense to run," says Griffith. "Don't blame Jermaine Burton. This isn't what he signed up for. He signed up for an offense that was going to get more explosive. That's what we were all told."

Despite his talent, Burton had just 901 yards and eight TDs in two seasons at Georgia and will be tasked with replacing Jameson Williams and John Metchie as studs in the Alabama passing game.

