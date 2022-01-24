ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schwab, Fidelity Making It Easier for First-Time Investors

financialadvisoriq.com
 3 days ago

Custodians are seeing a significant number of new investor account openings, and as a result they're rolling out services designed for these first-time investors. In December, Charles Schwab introduced Schwab Starter Kit, which gives new investors who open an account and deposit a minimum of $50 a $50 bonus to split...

financialadvisoriq.com

Boston Globe

Galvin accuses Fidelity of lax vetting of investor applicants

Galvin accuses Fidelity of lax vetting of investor applicants. Secretary of State William Galvin’s securities division has filed an administrative complaint charging Fidelity Brokerage Services with “half-hearted and lackadaisical” vetting of applications it has received from investors asking to be approved to trade complex and risky securities, such as options. “Fidelity’s application review system allowed customers to submit multiple applications, each time with the information altered until the customer met the requirements to be approved,” Galvin’s office said in a press release. In one case, an applicant filed 13 times in one month “with inflated financials, investment experience, and employment information” that Fidelity reviewers failed to notice, the press release says. In a statement, Fidelity said it disagrees with Galvin’s “characterizations” of the company’s vetting processes, which it described as effective. Fidelity looks “forward to addressing and resolving this matter through the administrative process,” it said. — SEAN P. MURPHY.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
financialadvisoriq.com

Fidelity ‘Half-Hearted, Lackadaisical’ in Protecting Investors: Regulator

Massachusetts' top securities regulator is going after Fidelity Brokerage Services for the second time this week, this time over the firm’s options trading application approvals. The office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin accused Fidelity of having a “half-hearted and lackadaisical attitude” toward safeguarding investors that led...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Inc.com

Show Them the Money! Bank of America Just Threw $1 Billion at the Great Resignation

Bank of America doesn't want its workers to join the Great Resignation, so it's giving them a new incentive to hang around: $1 billion worth of restricted stock. In a memo first shared with CNN on Tuesday, Bank of America's CEO, Brian Moynihan, said that the bank is expanding its stock awards program to lower-paid employees. Workers who make up to $100,000 annually are now eligible to receive the award. The bank previously gave those employees a one-off cash bonus.
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

RIA Firms Adding Crypto to Clients’ Portfolios — Cautiously

While it may seem that people are striking it rich daily by investing in cryptocurrency, registered investment advisor firms are cautious when recommending the asset class to clients. Crypto continues to gain ground as an investment. Nearly a quarter, or 24%, of American consumers own crypto, according to a Morning...
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

FAs Weigh In: Many Clients ‘Experiencing Liquidity Events’

FA-IQ reached out to advisors to ask: What are the top financial advice questions you are getting from your clients?. Aaron Marks, chief strategy officer at Amplius Wealth Advisors. Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based Marks has been in the industry for 11 years and has $1.2 billion in client assets. “We would...
BLUE BELL, PA
The Verge

Coinbase makes it easier to report cryptocurrency taxes

Coinbase, one of the largest and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, is adding a new tax center to its app and website to help US customers work out how much they might owe to the IRS as a result of their crypto transactions, the company has announced. The section is designed to gather every taxable transaction into one place to simplify matters come tax day.
INCOME TAX
financialadvisoriq.com

Fidelity to Roll Out Direct Indexing for the Masses

Fidelity is upping the stakes in the direct indexing game by taking it to retail investors, potentially competing directly with financial advisors — or giving them more business down the line, according to news reports. Fidelity Managed FidFolios, for which the company filed documents on Wednesday, will be available...
MARKETS
actionnewsjax.com

Fidelity vs. Vanguard vs. Schwab: Which Brokerage Is Best?

Fidelity, Vanguard and Schwab are massively popular investment companies. Money expert Clark Howard recommends all three. If you're deciding which one to use, you'll want to take a close look at Fidelity vs. Vanguard vs. Schwab, because there are some differences between the companies. In this article, I’ll help you...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF: Timing Risk

FCPI’s AUM has exploded by 30x over the past year. Inflation is like sin; every government denounces it and every government practices it. - Frederick Leith-Ross. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'd be well aware that the theme of inflation is something that has hogged the limelight and upended the world these past few months.
STOCKS
pymnts.com

Mastercard, Coinbase Make It Easier to Buy NFTs

Coinbase and Mastercard are teaming up to allow more people to join the nonfungible tokens (NFT) community by classifying them as digital goods while offering an upcoming new way to pay for NFT purchases by using Mastercard cards, the companies announced in blog posts Tuesday (Jan. 18). “Just as we...
CREDITS & LOANS
zycrypto.com

DeFi Platform HyperDEX Finance Aims To Make Investing In Digital Assets Easier

Users who are unfamiliar with the nuances of DeFi products yet want to maximize their returns face an inherent risk in the continually expanding and evolving DeFi industry. There is a need for a service that can assist users in selecting investing strategies that are appropriate for their risk tolerance.
MARKETS

