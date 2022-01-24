Schwab, Fidelity Making It Easier for First-Time Investors

Galvin accuses Fidelity of lax vetting of investor applicants. Secretary of State William Galvin’s securities division has filed an administrative complaint charging Fidelity Brokerage Services with “half-hearted and lackadaisical” vetting of applications it has received from investors asking to be approved to trade complex and risky securities, such as options. “Fidelity’s application review system allowed customers to submit multiple applications, each time with the information altered until the customer met the requirements to be approved,” Galvin’s office said in a press release. In one case, an applicant filed 13 times in one month “with inflated financials, investment experience, and employment information” that Fidelity reviewers failed to notice, the press release says. In a statement, Fidelity said it disagrees with Galvin’s “characterizations” of the company’s vetting processes, which it described as effective. Fidelity looks “forward to addressing and resolving this matter through the administrative process,” it said. — SEAN P. MURPHY.

