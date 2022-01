BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man is under arrest in the shooting death earlier this month of a man at a Pikesville apartment, police said. Latrell Randle is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 8. shooting death of 22-year-old Deonte Blick, court records show. The investigation stems from a shooting reported shortly before 8:45 p.m. that day at an apartment in the 4600 block of Horizon Circle. Once they arrived, officers found Blick suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, Blick was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear what led authorities to suspect Randle of being involved in the killing. Randle remains in custody at the Baltimore County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO