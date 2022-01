Rob is a Partner at Artisan, an innovation consultancy supporting global leaders with technology strategy and solution services. Most companies today say they want to innovate, but the majority struggle to produce actual results. Innovation is elusive, which makes it challenging to plan for and prioritize consistently. While we have the example of a handful of innovation honor students who have established environments where innovation flourishes, research shows that they are the exception. Even cutting-edge concepts like R&D hubs and innovation labs (like the ones Walmart, Starbucks and Facebook launched in recent years) are missing the mark. One expert said that up to 90% of innovation labs fail to deliver.

