ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kanye West and Julia Fox Step Out in Paris Wearing Matching Leather Outfits

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West and Julia Fox just made yet another official public appearance together, following their denim-on-denim look over the weekend. The new couple attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris on Monday, posing for pics in matching all-leather outfits:. And as a reminder, this was their vibe earlier...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 56

sandi
2d ago

Now he has a new woman that he can dress in ridiculous outfits. This man has the absolute worst taste in fashion.

Reply(4)
28
Ms. Bond
2d ago

Freaks! I love the black masked face dude is sporting. I think both of them should be flaunting that style.

Reply
12
Weiser1
2d ago

Two fine specimens of, of, I give up. What are they? I know, Retardians.

Reply
14
Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
In Style

It Looks Like Everyone Who Dates Kanye West Wears This Outfit

When it comes to dating, even celebrities have specific types and preferences. But while some so obviously gravitate toward significant others who are family-oriented, have entertainment backgrounds, or enjoy adventure, the women Kanye West dates all seem to like ... leather. And long coats. And monochromatic outfits, paired with leather and long coats.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Week, The Best Dressed Stars Stepped Into The Matrix

Call it the Wachowski effect. Just as the visionary work of the filmmaking sisters is experiencing a renaissance thanks to the release of The Matrix Resurrections, celebrities appear to be taking their fashion cues from Neo, Trinity, and the leather-clad characters of the ’90s sci-fi action film. Granted, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner have been referencing the franchise’s slick aesthetic for seasons, but last week actors and entertainers joined them in adopting the look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Billionaires#Forbidden Fruits
Rolling Stone

Following Dating Rumors, Audri Nix References Kanye West in Slinky ‘Miami Beach’ Track

Just after being photographed with Kanye West, the Puerto Rican singer Audri Nix has dropped a sleek, bilingual R&B track called “Miami Beach,” which directly references her meet up with the rapper. “I got caught by the paparazzi/We’re breaking the internet,” she sings over a gloomy beat that’s dotted with the sound of clicking cameras. “Who is that bitch on the balcony with Kanye West?” “Miami Beach” fits into the style Audri has honing since getting her start in Puerto Rico’s underground in the late-2010s. Over the last few years, she’s continued experimenting with minimalist strains of moody, sad-girl R&B, trap, and trip-hop. Her most recent EP, Trap Pop, came out in July of 2021 and played with slightly more upbeat touches of dembow and neo-soul.  She flexes her way through “Miami Beach,” declaring in the first verse, “This is the golden girl directly from the Caribbean/I’m on all the blogs, I know that you saw me everywhere.” Audri and West were first spotted lounging in a hotel on New Year’s Day; three days later, paparazzi took shots of them together outside a gated property in Miami. West has also been linked to the actress Julia Fox.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Page Six

Alicia Keys and Lizzo go bold in same skintight floral catsuit

Me-ow. The catsuit isn’t going anywhere in 2022; in fact, it’s only getting bolder. While tons of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner and Priyanka Chopra have been rocking the second-skin trend in all sorts of colors and prints, Alicia Keys and Lizzo took things a step further recently by reaching for the same floral version with built-in gloves.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Why Barbados Was The ‘Perfect’ Place To Celebrate The Holidays Together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the festive season hanging out with both sides of their family in Barbados. Find out why it was the ‘perfect’ vacation!. Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the holidays once again in her home country of Barbados, where the rapper also has family — and the trip couldn’t have been more perfect! After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, the adorable couple played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing for them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See the Bizarre Photos of Pete Davidson and Julia Fox Taken Before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Romances

The universe works in mysterious ways. Case in point: This photo shoot featuring Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and Kanye "Ye" West's latest flame, Julia Fox. As news spreads that the couple formerly known as Kimye have moved on amid their ongoing divorce, a 2019 Paper magazine photo shoot featuring their new partners has resurfaced—proving that when it comes down to it, we're all living in a Kardashian-West world.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Savannah James' Black Dress Breaks The Internet

Savannah James is royalty, and she knows it. Wife to LeBron James, she has been shown off by The King many times. Whether it's a holiday, a festive occasion, or sitting courtside at their sons' basketball games, LeBron never misses an opportunity to post his queen in admiration of her radiant beauty. At the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, we saw them taking pictures with family in celebration of the film's release. On her birthday, LeBron took to his Instagram story to express his gratitude for her and show the world how gorgeous she looked. It's safe to say she's aware of her shine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Baby Tate Speaks On Body Shamers & Struggles As An Independent Rapper

Twitter trolls are no match for Baby Tate. On Tuesday (January 4), Baby Tate destroyed users on the platform for manufacturing the extremely false narrative that she would be a bigger star if she looked different. It all started with a single hot take tweet from user @MuvaMack who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Julia Fox Hits The Beach After She’s Spotted Lounging on Kanye West’s Hotel Balcony

Hours after lounging on Kanye West’s hotel balcony, actress Julia Fox soaked up the sun with friends on the beach in Miami. Julia Fox was spotted hitting the beach in Miami with a group of girlfriends on Jan. 2. The sighting comes just hours after the Uncut Gems actress, 31, was seen lounging on Kanye West‘s hotel balcony in Florida City. Her seaside outing follows a dinner date night out with the 44-year-old rapper on New Year’s Day at Carbone restaurant in Miami.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks just like Chicago West in new pic

Time and time again, Kim Kardashian and Chicago West look more like twins than mother and daughter, and the 41-year-old's latest picture is no exception. Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West share four children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - and any time Kim shares a photo of her second daughter, everyone says the same thing.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy