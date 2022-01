Columbia Business School marks the official move to its new home in Manhattanville as it welcomes students for the spring semester. The Manhattanville campus represents Columbia University’s largest expansion in over 100 years and underscores Columbia Business School’s role in reimagining the future of business education. Designed by world-renowned architecture firm Diller Scofidio + Renfro, in collaboration with FXCollaborative, Henry R. Kravis Hall and David Geffen Hall both feature bold designs that bring the fast-paced, high-tech, and highly social character of 21st century business to life. In addition to the new cutting-edge facilities, the campus will also offer the wider community a shared space for civic life.

