Oklahoma City, OK

Majority Of OKCPS Returns To In-Person Learning

By Caleb Califano
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
All but one of Oklahoma City Public Schools will be back in class for in-person learning starting Monday.

Students have spent the last two weeks in and out of virtual learning.

Emerson South Mid-High students are learning remotely Monday, while all other Oklahoma City schools are returning to in-person learning.

This means students at Mary Golda Ross Middle School and Taft at Linwood will be back in the classroom Monday morning as well.

The district said for the past few weeks, they have been monitoring data trying to find the best time to bring students back to the classroom in a safe and meaningful way.

While they're relieved to see a decrease in the impact of COVID-19, the district does have contingency plans in place in case they have to go back to virtual again.

That means students need to take their learning devices home every day.

The district also desperately needs substitute teachers, so they've raised the COVID stipend pay to bring in more help.

The district wants students and staff to continue reporting positive COVID-19 cases to their school or supervisors. They said that data is critically important.

Oklahoma City, OK
