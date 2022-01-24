RHS swimmers compete

The crowd pleasing RHS Varsity Dance Team brought home not one, but two, first place trophies! The 27 member dance team led by Coach Taylor Bobay participated in the Woodland Regional Dance Competition this past Saturday. The competition included over 19 schools from the CT area. The Tigers placed first in the hip hop category and first in the overall Varsity team category in an exciting and stunning upset against favored reigning winner Fairfield Warde. The girls have been working tirelessly on this routine since October and the choreography that Coach Taylor has created is both challenging and unique.
PONCA CITY, Okla. — The Enid boys and girls swim teams came away with another sweep in the Big 8 Conference meet on Saturday, edging out the hosting Wildcats on Friday. The Pacers finished 10 points ahead of Ponca City, winning gold medals in four events. Shyann Kissinger finished in first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:16.60) and the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.71). Elsa Stewart came in second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:20.56. Gabby Mendoza-Lara took first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:13.71.
The St. Marys Area swim and dive teams took on Clearfield on Tuesday evening. Clearfield swept both meets, with the Lady Bison defeating the Lady Dutch 105-78 and the Bison defeating the Dutchmen 137-31.
FARRELL — Franklin’s boys and girls swimming teams rolled to lopsided wins Tuesday night over homestanding Farrell in a Region 1 meet. The Knight boys coasted to a 66-0 victory while the girls notched a 66-8 verdict. Triple winners for the boys team included Ethan Nightingale, Camden Smith...
Gunnison faced an extra set of competitors Tuesday night and still managed to come out on top. In a last minute rush, the team from Sargent High School in Monte Vista was added to the bill. A meet in Pueblo, where Monte Vista was originally set to compete, was cancelled when the team was already enroute. The bus turned around, and despite running into snowy weather on the way, the team was only marginally late. The rest of the meet went off without a hitch.
As the season progresses the Beatrice, Norris, Freeman, Fairbury swim and dive team continues to gain momentum.On January 18 the Beatrice Norris Freeman and Fairbury dive and swim team would dual with Columbus and come away with a strong win for both boys and girls.Coach Dina Scheele was able to reflect on the dual saying, “It was nice to have a win for both the girls and boys. The Ralston pool i...
A busy week of wrestling netted mostly positive results for Robinson High School’s wrestling team, as they won two of three dual matches, with the lone loss coming on a tiebreaker. Meanwhile, Oblong also wrestled eight matches in a span of five days and although they did not win any of the duals, they continue to be competitive despite their limited numbers.
Anthony Wayne alumna Maddy Pollard capped off her redshirt junior season on Indiana University’s track and field team with a trip to the 2021 Olympic Trials last summer. She did not move past qualifying in the shot put — but the competition provided the All-American with a valuable learning experience.
The Marlow Boys swim team took second place overall with 76 team points at the Southwest Area Conference meet in Altus on Friday, the first in team history. The boys’ relay team of Karsten Terrell, Luke Banks, Braxton Ramsey, and Gage DaVoult earned first-place medals in the 200 Meter Freestyle Relay and second in the 200 Meter Medley Relay. Terrell also took first place in the 200 Meter Individual Medley.
EDEN — West Stokes’ boys’ and girls’ swim teams swept the Mid-State 2A Conference Swimming Championships on Tuesday, with both teams winning league titles. The girls’ won its fifth consecutive conference title with coach Pat Erickson earning her fifth straight Coach of the Year award.
Hearing of female wrestlers is unusual, but at Rockville High School (RHS), four females are on the 2021-2022 junior varsity wrestling roster. With hopes to stay in shape for the off-season, sophomores Anastasia Dakoulas, Kendra Wells, Stefanie Barrios, and Aaliyah Gorham joined the wrestling team. “I am going to be...
