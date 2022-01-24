RHS swimmers compete

The crowd pleasing RHS Varsity Dance Team brought home not one, but two, first place trophies! The 27 member dance team led by Coach Taylor Bobay participated in the Woodland Regional Dance Competition this past Saturday. The competition included over 19 schools from the CT area. The Tigers placed first in the hip hop category and first in the overall Varsity team category in an exciting and stunning upset against favored reigning winner Fairfield Warde. The girls have been working tirelessly on this routine since October and the choreography that Coach Taylor has created is both challenging and unique.

