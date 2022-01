There were a few ways to watch the NFL’s two playoff games Sunday, the two games that have had the whole football-loving world buzzing ever since. One way, if you were a Buffalo Bills fan, was to ricochet from joy to horror to ecstasy to complete heartbreak. Another way was to sit back, be an engaged and overjoyed observer of the sport, and marvel at the performances of the four quarterbacks: the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, the Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, the Bills’ Josh Allen, and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. All of them were, to varying degrees, great, and they made Sunday a pure pleasure from start to finish.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO