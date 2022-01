PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, but one local organization is raising awareness every day. Eden’s Farm provides resources to survivors of human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation to help those affected reclaim and rebuild their lives. Shandra Woworuntu said she was a victim, but now she’s a survivor. Back in 2001, at 24-years-old, Woworuntu left Indonesia to work in the United States. When she landed at JFK Airport, she was forced into a car and taken to a brothel in Brooklyn, New York. Hours later, the sex trafficking began. “It was hell,” said Woworuntu, who is on the...

