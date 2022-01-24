ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster man sentenced for mailing threats to judge

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – A man from Webster was sentenced to time served for mailing threatening communications to a West Virginia District Court Judge.

According to a news release sent to 22News from United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins District of Massachusetts, 41-year-old Keith Lessard was sentenced to time served (approximately four months) and one year of supervised release. On September 15, 2021, Lessard pleaded guilty to one count of mailing threatening communications.

Before becoming a judge, the victim had previously served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in a case against Lessard in 2010. From August 2019 through June 2020, Lessard engaged in a series of communications with the West Virginia District Court Judge, and others, using email and postal mail.

The communications sent by Lessard were part of a scheme to extort money from the victim by threatening injury to her reputation by falsely claiming that she engaged in illegal prosecutorial misconduct when she prosecuted him.

WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

