Edge On The Clock: JP Morgan Chase CEO Gets $3M Raise

JP Morgan has entered into an agreement with Viva Wallet, a European cloud-based payments fintech company, to acquire an ownership stake of approximately 49%. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 2000, Viva Wallet is headquartered in Athens, Greece, and focuses on serving SMBs in 23 countries. The company built a proprietary, cloud-based payments platform that is able to offer an array of value added services to merchants including tap to device technology, merchant cash advance, bill pay, expense management, virtual debit card issuance, cash disbursement, gift cards, and loyalty.
