ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Workforce grant helps Missouri adults earn first-time higher education, further skills

By Travis Cummings, KSDK
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With so many job postings out, and certain skills required to get some of those positions, Missouri's Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant is on a mission to get people trained. At an opening for a food plant in Hazelwood, Missouri, last week, Gov. Mike Parson said while the vast...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
St. Louis Business Journal

New Harris-Stowe State U entrepreneurship initiative aims to close funding gap for Black startup founders

Harris-Stowe State University is teaming up with PNC Bank on a new program focused on narrowing the funding disparity that exists for Black business founders in St. Louis. The historically Black university’s new E3 powered by PNC initiative is being launched thanks to a three-year, $450,000 grant from the Pittsburgh-based bank, which has 32 branches in the St. Louis area and a headquarters in Clayton.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Hazelwood, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Hazelwood, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis' largest direct-hire staffing firms

Information on The List was supplied by individual companies and company representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the St. Louis Business Journal. Local is defined as St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Franklin, Washington and Jefferson counties and the city of St. Louis in Missouri; and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#College#State#Ksdk
St. Louis Business Journal

'A moment of transformation': Why St. Louis' new equity and inclusion officer pursued the job

Vernon Mitchell Jr. said it would have been "easy to be cynical about politics in general," but he pursued a job doing equity and inclusion work with the city of St. Louis anyway. "I do think this is an opportunity to create something sustainable that allows the city — and all the people who live in the city and the surrounding region — to benefit from policies that will include everyone," he said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
St. Louis Business Journal

Omicron sharpens labor pains for short-staffed businesses

Employers across a range of fields were already suffering from a dearth of workers. Omicron has made it significantly worse. The National Observer CFO forum features exclusive, one-on-one interviews with chief financial officers from major U.S. companies sharing insights on front-of-mind issues facing C-suite decision makers in the coming year.
BUSINESS
St. Louis Business Journal

Realty Trust Group Announces New Client Relationship with Saint Francis Healthcare

(Cape Girardeau, MO - January 2022) Saint Francis Healthcare System has selected Realty Trust Group (“RTG”), a full-service healthcare real estate advisory firm, to serve as a strategic partner in managing their 750,000 square foot real estate portfolio. “RTG is grateful for the opportunity to work with the visionary and talented team at Saint Francis,” says Forrest Gardner, Vice President with RTG. “In addition to property management, transaction and compliance services, RTG will work with executive leadership in an advisory role to identify smart solutions and actionable strategies as it relates to utilizing real estate to meet strategic, operational and financial goals of the organization.” The healthcare system includes Saint Francis Medical Center, a 306-bed nonprofit institution, and Saint Francis Health Plans, a for-profit health plan. Together, they serve more than 715,000 people across a five-state region — Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas — offering care from birth to end-of-life and all medical needs in between. “Originally established as a local community Medical Center, Saint Francis Healthcare System has grown to be a leading regional healthcare provider delivering the highest quality of care to patients and support to families,” says Justin Davison, MBA, Chief Financial Officer for Saint Francis. “We look forward to enhancing care for patients through this strategic partnership with RTG and their innovative approach that includes utilizing our real estate portfolio as a catalyst to achieve our long-term goals.” RTG’s holistic approach to healthcare real estate portfolio management where real estate is proactively tracked, planned, and managed, can offer a significant competitive advantage. RTG manages more than 14.5 million square feet of healthcare real estate and while this agreement is the first between the two entities, RTG has completed engagements in more than 30 states, including Missouri. “Guided by the belief that real estate follows strategy, every member of the RTG team is passionate about positioning real estate as a strategic asset and impetus for growth,” says Chad Simpson, Executive Vice President at RTG. “We are thrilled to support Saint Francis and their commitment to providing the highest quality care to patients.” About Realty Trust Group Realty Trust Group, LLC (“RTG”) is a real estate advisory and services firm offering a full spectrum of real estate services including advisory, development, transactions, operations, and compliance. Since 1998, RTG has helped hospitals, physician groups, and property owners navigate the rapidly changing industry with growth strategies that gain market leadership as well as enhance patient and physician experiences for better delivery of care. Our philosophy is to provide innovative solutions to the complex and challenging issues found in today’s healthcare real estate market. These solutions include strategic campus and facility planning, portfolio optimization, portfolio monetization, project development, leasing, acquisition and disposition services, portfolio management, regulatory compliance, and many other ideas and services. For more information about RTG and our innovative healthcare real estate services, visit www.realtytrustgroup.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, or call 865-521-0630.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis Business Journal

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/stlouis

Comments / 0

Community Policy