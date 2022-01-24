ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLF8S_0du4JR9p00

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.

Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.

Our findings indicate higher levels of anxiousness or worry among men are linked to biological processes that may give rise to heart disease and metabolic conditions.

At the start of the research, the men were assessed for neuroticism and worry and did not have heart disease or cancer at that time.

They then underwent physical examinations and blood tests every three to five years until they either died or dropped out of the study.

Overall, seven risk factors for cardiometabolic disease were measured: systolic (top number) blood pressure; diastolic (bottom number) blood pressure; total cholesterol; triglycerides (blood fats); obesity (assessed by body mass index); fasting blood sugar levels; and the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), a marker of inflammation.

When looking at risks for disease, each man was given a score depending on how many cardiometabolic risk factors they had and their severity.

These associations may be present much earlier in life than is commonly appreciated

Dr Lewina Lee, lead author of the study and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine, said: “While the participants were primarily white men, our findings indicate higher levels of anxiousness or worry among men are linked to biological processes that may give rise to heart disease and metabolic conditions, and these associations may be present much earlier in life than is commonly appreciated – potentially during childhood or young adulthood.

“Having six or more high-risk cardiometabolic markers suggests that an individual is very likely to develop or has already developed cardiometabolic disease.”

The researchers found that, between the ages 33 to 65, the average number of cardiometabolic high-risk factors increased by about one per decade.

People with higher levels of neuroticism had a greater number of high-risk factors, while worriers were 10% more likely to have six or more cardiometabolic disease risk factors.

Dr Lee said: “We found that cardiometabolic disease risk increased as men aged, from their 30s into their 80s, irrespective of anxiety levels, while men who had higher levels of anxiety and worry consistently had a higher likelihood of developing cardiometabolic disease over time than those with lower levels of anxiety or worry.”

The experts said it was not clear from the data if any of the men had been diagnosed with anxiety, and it was not clear if medications could lower the risk.

But, according to Dr Lee, men can help reduce their risks by having routine health check-ups, taking any medications for high blood pressure and maintaining a healthy weight.

Further studies should examine the impact of worry and anxiety on women’s health, she added.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Southern Brave to launch men’s Hundred defence against Welsh Fire in August

Southern Brave will begin the defence of their title in the men’s Hundred against Welsh Fire on August 3 while the women’s competition starts a week later. The 2021 men’s champions will open their campaign at the Ageas Bowl, with Oval Invincibles taking on London Spirit on August 4, Manchester Originals hosting Northern Superchargers 24 hours later and Trent Rockets completing the first set of fixtures against Birmingham Phoenix on August 6.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Have Heart#Blood Test#The Normative Aging Study#Esr
ABC News

Study finds COVID-19 may increase risk of diabetes in kids: 3 things for parents to know

Kids who have recovered from COVID-19 may have an increased risk of developing diabetes, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study, which looked at databases with information for over 2.5 million patients under 18, found that children diagnosed with COVID-19 were about 2.5 times more likely to receive a new diabetes diagnosis a month or more after infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
deltanews.tv

Worries May Raise Men's Heart Risks, Even When Young

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Worrying can take a toll on your psyche, but new research suggests that when middle-aged men fret too much, they face a higher risk for developing diabetes, heart disease or stroke down the road. And this increase in risk is on par with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS DFW

Study: COVID-19 May Raise Risk Of Diabetes In Children

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new study by the CDC shows a possible link between COVID-19 and Type-1 diabetes in pediatric patients. The concern is growing among doctors as COVID-19 cases in the pediatric population rise. “What they found was there was an association of an increased risk with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

AHA News: Statistics Report Offers Snapshot of the Nation's Brain Health – And a Guide to Protecting It

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 26, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia, are closely connected to heart health. They are affected by everyday actions and rank among the nation's leading causes of death. That's the portrait of brain health that emerges from the American Heart Association's "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics – 2022 Update" published Wednesday in the journal Circulation. It's the first time the annual report has dedicated a chapter to brain health. ...
PROVO, UT
The Independent

Fears of Covid ‘domino effect’ as deaths from heart disease and strokes rise

The Covid crisis may have caused a “dangerous domino effect” on people’s health, campaigners warned, as deaths from heart disease and strokes both increased.Official figures showed there were 6,727 deaths from coronary heart disease in 2020 – the highest total since 2017.Meanwhile, deaths from strokes increased to 2,180, the largest number since 2016, with the number of strokes recorded at the highest level for a decade at 9,352.New report from @P_H_S_Official on #heartdisease & #stroke highlights impact of #covid19 on our wider health. Highest no. of strokes in a decade, sharp drop in hospital discharges & increase in deaths. Read the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmos

The eyes are a window into heart disease

A worldwide collaboration of scientists, engineers and clinicians has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system which can analyse retinal scans for signs of heart disease. By analysing eye scans taken during a routine visit to an optician, the system can identify patients and predict with 70-80% accuracy whether they are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Young Women at Higher Risk for Stroke Than Male Peers: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Strokes aren't common among young people, but when they do happen, they strike more often in women than men, a new review finds. Of the nearly 800,000 Americans who suffer a stroke each year, 10% to 15% are adults age 45 or younger, according to the American Heart Association. The new research suggests that young women may face a particular risk: Those age...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy